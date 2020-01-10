Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Spotted On Dinner Date For 1st Time Since Alisha Wainwright Scandal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were spotted together out in LA for the first time since Justin’s November hand-holding scandal with his ‘Palmer’ co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

Justin Timberlake, 38, and Jessica Biel, 37, maintained a low profile when they dined out on Jan. 8. The couple were spotted at a Los Angeles restaurant, conversing together without drawing much attention to themselves, at all. The pair were seemingly dressed casual during their date night — according to photos from DailyMail. The sighting comes nearly two months after Justin was spotted at a New Orleans hot spot with the cast and crew of his film, Palmer, where he was caught holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30.

The scandal originated on Nov. 21, when photos of Justin and Alisha holding hands were published. After the photos became public, speculation began to grow as to the nature of the co-stars’ relationship. However, Justin made it clear that he had behaved abhorrently and finally addressed rumors when he issued an apology on Instagram on Dec. 4. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” his message began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse of judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

Since his apology, Justin and Jessica have quietly been working to maintain the relationship so many of their fans were familiar with throughout the couple’s nearly eight-year marriage. The scrutiny has been, more than understandably, difficult for the couple, who were “working on getting to a place where they are fully repaired and can work on dealing with it all once it gets back in the news,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Dec. 18, 2019.

Following much needed time together as a family, including with their son, four-year-old Silas, over the holidays, it appears Jessica and Justin are moving back into the public eye. Their outing on Wednesday, Jan. 8, night demonstrates the pair coming together and feeling comfortable moving forward after taking stock since the scandal. Hopefully this means fans can look forward to seeing the pair out more often in the future.