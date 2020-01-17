Nick Cannon Goes Off On Eminem’s Fans In Scathing New Diss Track ‘Used To Look Up To You’

Another day, another Eminem diss track from Nick Cannon! This time, Nick went threw some shade at Eminem’s fans for supporting the rapper.

Nick Cannon released his new mixtape, The Miseducation Of The Negro You Love To Hate, on Jan. 14, and it features a track that throws some more shade at Eminem. This time, Em’s fans take the brunt of Nick’s rage, as he calls them out on the song, “Used To Look Up To You.” On the track, Nick raps, “N***as out here tweetin’ like they been a savage, d*** ridin’ lil Marshall Mathers, had to put on my turban like I’m Aladdin, n***as out here cappin’, Black Lives Matter, we don’t ever see you, boy, you like a shadow.”

This is the latest in a string of Eminem disses from Nick. The drama started in Dec. 2019, when Eminem was featured on Fat Joe’s song “Lord Above,” and made a reference to Nick and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. ” I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” Eminem sang in his verse. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered, tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped, almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s***, I let her chop my ba**s off, too, ‘fore I lost to you Nick.”

It wasn’t long before Nick clapped back. “What’s that pill that old people take? Cialis! We should change his name to Cialis!” Nick responded on his Power 106 radio show on Dec. 6. “Bring your walker, get out ya wheelchair, Eminem.” It escalated from there, as just days later, Nick released his own diss track, “The Invitation.” He took things to another level by referencing Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, on the song. “Call Kim [Scott], somebody get Hailie and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” Nick said. He also referenced Mariah and Eminem’s past by adding, “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago, you still crying about it, b****.”

From there, Eminem took to Twitter to respond to another shady lyric in the song, where Nick sang, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c***, you paid him off, then laid him off, now who really the cop?” Eminem wasn’t pleased that his nemesis made this claim about his sexuality, and he took to Twitter to fire back, “Stop lying on my d***. I never even had a chauffeur you bougie f***.”

Nick continued to released even more Eminem diss tracks after that, and it certainly seems like this drama is far from over. This feud dates back more than ten years to the early 2000s, when Eminem claimed that he dated Mariah. She denied the relationship, and the two publicly went back and forth quite a bit. Nick’s involvement came once he married Mariah in 2008.