‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Hilariously Pops Sister Khloe’s Zit & Claims She Should’ve Been An Esthetician

Who needs a professional when you’ve got Kim Kardashian? The KKW Beauty founder just found her new hobby while popping sister Khloe’s pimple!

Kim Kardashian, 39, may have found a new career path! “Dr. Pimple Popper to the rescue,” the reality star dubbed herself as she prepared to pop sister Khloe Kardashian‘s zit! While we aren’t sure if Kim does this on a regular basis, she seemed to have all the necessary tools on hand as she rummaged through her home bathroom. “Just my neck — you’re not going any further!” Khloe warned Kim as she brought over a small, unidentified machine that supposedly helps with pimple popping.

“This is amazing,” Kim said as she zoned in on the zit, while Khloe held up her iPhone flashlight. Who needs a dermatologist when you’ve got the KKW Beauty founder at the helm? “You stab a little area that has the pimple,” Kim explained of the tool, adding that the zit she was about to poke was “worth it.” While Kim was looking like a pro, it didn’t seem like Khloe was exactly enjoying the experience of the DIY extraction. “Ow, that one hurts!” she exclaimed as Kim told her she wasn’t done — yikes!

“No you have a few [zits] here. But I don’t have to,” Kim continued as she examined Khloe’s face. “I should have been an esthetician,” she then hilariously announced. Um, we kind of agree. “Want to see what I got out of that one?” she asked Khloe, then added “I can’t take this one up as a real hobby.”

It’s no surprise Kim is a pro when it comes to all-things skincare, as the makeup mogul is known for her flawless complexion! The mom-of-four is no stranger to trying new and extreme beauty treatments, and recently admitted she’s “obsessed with CBD everything.” The reality star has sworn by Pellequr’s CBD salve on her Instagram story, and even documented a visit to the Beverly Hills spa back in the fall.

Of course, we couldn’t forget when Kim dabbled in the controversial “vampire facial” back in 2013 and shared the alarming photo after! The facial begins with a doctor drawing blood to extract platelet-rich plasma, which is then re-applied to the face via injection or topically. Kim later admitted the experience was “painful” and not for her, but hey, kudos for giving it a try!