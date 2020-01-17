Christina Milian Puts Bare Baby Bump On Display In A Sexy Outfit While Celebrating Baby Shower

Christina Milian looked positively glowing at her baby shower where the mother-to-be put her massive baby bump on display in a super gorgeous ensemble!

Party time! Christina Milian, 38, was all smiles while celebrating her baby shower with many of her loved ones in Westwood Village, California earlier this month. The “AM to PM” singer made sure the spotlight was on her when she arrived in a knitted glitzy taupe crop top that effortlessly showed off her massive baby bump. She paired the revealing look with matching high-waisted wide-legged trousers that sparkled as she posed for photos while carrying a sign that said, “ready to pop”. Christina accessorized the outfit with a pair of gold earrings and a dazzling necklace with her jet black hair cascading down her shoulders. She looked to be in the best of spirits during her time at the big event that included one very special guest: her daughter Violet, 9 (who she shares with ex-husband The Dream, 42).

Yum, yum, yum. Christina made sure that her guests had something tasty to feast on at her baby shower so she supplied them with a bunch of delicious cupcakes and a three-tiered blue and white cake that had the words “little prince” written on them underneath a shiny crown. The former Voice personality confirmed that she and boyfriend Matt Pokora, 34, are having a boy in August 2019 one month after announcing the news about her pregnancy.

Christina has been making the most out of life in the days leading up to her welcoming her second child. She boogied on down at Skateland — a roller skating rink — in Northridge, California on December 21 while rocking a dark legging jean, fitted black t-shirt and white-and-yellow sneakers. Christina also reunited with a fellow pregnant galpal during a trip to The Grove in Los Angeles one day later.

Don’t forget about me! Christina and her daughter Violet have also shared some special memories before her 9-year-old becomes a big sister. She posted Instagram Stories of them cooking up a storm during a Taco Tuesday kind of evening on January 7 where the mother-to-be wore a white t-shirt that barely covered her enormous bump!