Christina Milian Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump While Reuniting With Fellow Pregnant Pal — See Pic

Christina Milian ran into her old roommate, who also happened to be carrying a bun in the oven! The old pals posed for a sweet photo together, and Christina is now looking forward to ‘play dates’ with their ‘baby boys.’

Christina Milian, 38, had a sweet surprise over the holidays. During a trip to The Grove in Los Angeles, the Falling Inn Love star ran into a former roommate who’s also now pregnant! She used the reunion as an opportunity to snap a photo with her longtime friend, Nicole Irving Khandhar, who both mimicked one another by cradling their baby bumps. Making this moment even more serendipitous is the fact that both ladies are expecting baby boys!

“Bumped into my girl & old ‘Sugarshack’ roommate! It’s safe to say good things come in doubles! 🤰🏽❤️🤱🏽,” Christina wrote on Instagram alongside the cute photo, which she shared on Dec. 22. The actress and singer teased that future mommy hangouts are in the works by using the hashtags #Playdates and #babyboys.

A day before Christina shared the sweet post, she was also seen with her baby bump while out and about in Northridge, CA! She was pictured leaving a roller skating rink called Skateland, and radiated as she stepped out into the Los Angeles neighborhood wearing a black T-shirt, denim varsity jacket, skinny jeans and a backwards baseball cap. We’re growing more and more excited for the arrival of Christina’s second child with each baby bump sighting ever since she confirmed the pregnancy news on July 28. This will be the “Dip It Low” singer’s first child with her boyfriend, French singer Matt Pokora, 34!

Upon learning that she’d be having a son for the very first time, Christina admitted that she was “really scared” during an EXCLUSIVE interview at the H&M x Yellow Feather Fund event in West Hollywood in September. Christina only has experience as a mother of a girl, Violet Madison, 9, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband and rapper-producer The-Dream, 42. She now feels differently! “But, then I thought about the perks. If I had two girls it would take me way longer to get dressed. If I had two girls, that means once puberty hits, two girls with two attitudes,” Christina explained. “I was like, ‘It might be a little bit different with boys. I think it’ll work out for me.’”