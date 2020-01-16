‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Reveals How She’d Feel About Jenelle Evans Returning To The Show

Leah Messer is sharing her thoughts on whether she’d like to see Jenelle Evans return to ‘Teen Mom 2’ now that she’s left her volatile husband, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans, 28, lost her job with MTV shortly after her husband David Eason, 31, admitted to killing their pet dog. Fortunately, Jenelle decided to divorce David in October 2019, and now, her former co-star Leah Messer is revealing whether she’d like to see Jenelle re-join the cast now that David is seemingly out of the picture. “I would love to see Jenelle in a much better place and be able to share a positive story with many women and men out here,” Leah tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Even though Jenelle has left David, it would still be MTV’s decision to bring her back. “This isn’t entirely up to her, but I support her and her own journey and getting the help that she deserves to have and becoming the best mom and woman that she can be,” Leah continues. The 27-year-old is sharing her own life journey in her memoir Hope, Grace & Faith, which comes out this May and she recently spoke at the 2020 Vision Wellness retreat, hosted by Live Your Standard founder Lindsay Rielly at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Maui.

As you may recall, David admitted to shooting and killing Jenelle’s French bulldog Nugget on April 30, 2019, which then caused the launch of a child welfare investigation. She temporarily lost custody of her son Kaiser Griffith, 5, and the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Ensley, and the children were placed with relatives. However, Jenelle was already cut from the show by then. MTV announced on May 7, “We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.” They also already fired David in early 2018 due to transphobic Twitter comments that he shared on his own page.

In Oct. 2019, Jenelle took to Instagram and announced, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make change.”

“I’m starting that now. The kids are I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know that’s what is best for me and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she continued. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

After Jenelle made that announcement, she filed a temporary restraining order against David for herself as well as her three kids. But she dropped the request on Jan. 13, 2020, just a day before she and Ensley reunited with David for a visit in Nashville. Jenelle and David were photographed together on Jan. 14 with their nearly three-year-old daughter and she’s yet to file for divorce from him.