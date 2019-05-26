Kailyn Lowry & Her ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars Are ‘Happy & Relieved’ Jenelle Evans Was Fired From Show

The cast members of ‘Teen Mom 2’ are breathing a sigh of relief now that Jenelle Evans has been fired from the show. Several were terrified of her husband David Eason, especially after he killed Jenelle’s dog.

The stars of Teen Mom 2 are relieved that Jenelle Evans, 27, and her volatile husband David Eason, 30, are finally off the show. Kailyn Lowry is especially thrilled by the news, as she admitted in the past that she was “truly scared for my safety” because of David and was contemplating not attending the show’s reunion taping because of him. “Kailyn is beyond happy and relieved that Jenelle is out of the picture on Teen Mom. Kailyn truly disliked being associated with Jenelle and David, especially after David made those homophobic remarks,” a source close to the cast tells HollywoodLife.com. EXCLUSIVELY. David was let go from the show in Feb. of 2018 for tweeting homophobic and transphobic statements.

“It was really stressful for Kailyn especially for having them around and she found such relief when the firing came down. Kailyn had hoped MTV would have fired Jenelle at the same time after she defended David, but is happy she finally got the axe from the show. It’s been a long time coming,” our insider continues.

“Kailyn feels Jenelle is not good energy for the show and the message they’re creating and Kailyn, Chelsea and Leah are all happy to see her gone as they have discussed it. Briana doesn’t care either way about Jenelle’s departure. The entire cast feels for Jenelle’s kids and hopes they are OK as all of the kids have played together and know each other from being on the show for so many years. They all feel sad for them and are just hoping they’re OK,” our source adds.

MTV made the announcement on May 7 that they’d stopped filming the mom of three in early April — weeks before David admitted to shooting to death her French bulldog Nugget — and had no plans to include Jenelle in season 10. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson wrote in a May 7 statement to HollywoodLife.

After David brutally shot Nugget on April 30 for allegedly nipping at his two-year-old daughter Ensley with Jenelle, Kailyn opened up about how terrified she was by him. In an early May podcast episode of Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn revealed she almost skipped filming the reunion because of him. “I wasn’t going to go to the reunion and I want to be able to just clarify everything from my own mouth and not twisted words. I didn’t want to go because one, every single year they are a cluster f***,” she shared. “I didn’t want to be in the same vicinity as David Eason.” Kailyn continued, “And for David, I’m truly scared for my safety. Period. Point blank. That’s what it is. So I made that very clear and they were trying to accommodate that.” Ultimately each cast member taped their reunion segment separately.