Kylie Jenner Sweetly Kisses Stormi, 1, In Adorable New Pic

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster headed to their driveway to commence an adorable mommy-and-me photo shoot. In addition to giving each other a kiss, the gals posed in stylish sunnies — Stormi even had a mini Louis Vuitton on her arm.

Sweet then sassy! Kylie Jenner, 22, and Stormi Webster, 23 mos., gave one another a peck in a precious photo that Kylie shared to her Instagram Story on Jan. 15. The photo shoot wasn’t done just yet. The mommy-daughter team changed up the vibe by throwing on cat eye sunglasses (Stormi in white, Kylie in black) and giving the camera their fiercest pouts for another picture! “Don’t talk to me or my daughter ever again,” Kylie cheekily captioned the photo, befitting the mood.

Kylie and Stormi’s outfits channeled the same level of glamour: Stormi looked like a tiny influencer in a black graphic tee and lounge shorts, paired with a silver Cuban chain and mini Louis Vuitton monogram bag. Kylie, meanwhile, looked like the billionaire she is in a color block turtleneck with multi-colored half moon crescents: AKA, a rare style find!

On that same day, Kylie took Stormi to celebrate Chicago West’s second birthday at her cousin’s Minnie Mouse-themed party! In honor of Kim Kardashian’s favorite Disney character, Stormi got a Minnie Mouse face painting, and she proved she’s an artist herself during a paint session at the bash. Chi’s party could’ve doubled as a Victorian tea party, if it weren’t for the giant Minnie Mouse cake at the center of the girly table spread — a request from Chi herself! Kylie happily documented her niece’s celebration on her Instagram Story, getting us even more excited for Stormi’s second birthday that is just about two weeks away (Feb. 2). We know Kylie has quite the spectacle planned for “Stormiworld 2,” since she has celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss to execute her vision for Stormi’s big day.

Despite running a multi-million makeup empire, Kylie never skips on one-on-one hangout time with Stormi, as you can see on her Instagram Story. “Kylie Jenner hasn’t at all struggled as a single mom. She’s thriving and though she has help from nannies, she is very hands on, changing diapers, and taking Stormi to the local park,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s spotted often walking Stormi in her toy cars or a stroller in her neighborhood with a bodyguard multiple times a week.”