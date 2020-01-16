Golden Girl! Kandi Burruss couldn’t have looked better when she dazzled in a scintillating gold gown, sharing the look to her Instagram with two new photos!

Kandi Burruss, 43, was glowing in a gorgeous gold dress she wore for the YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball on Jan. 15. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star was radiant in her floor length gown. She posted the complete look and two pictures to her Instagram account and fans were positively mesmerized by her beauty. The first snap featured a solo image of Kandi, beaming at the camera with her glorious smile. The shimmering gown, designed by Mac Duggal, totally accentuated Kandi’s figure perfectly. The ensemble featured a dramatic slit up one of her legs as well as a plunging neckline on the bodice of the spaghetti-strap dress. But, of course, that wasn’t all to the look!

Kandi’s hair featured a side swept style, as it cascaded down one of her shoulders. Her jewelry was equally gleaming. Kandi wore chandelier earrings with a simple string necklace. Her gold clutch complemented the dress perfectly, while her strappy heels offered a bit of fun flair to the formal look. The second pic also featured Kandi’s husband of five years, Todd Tucker, 46, standing proudly by her side as they posed up for some snaps for their fun date night!

Of course, Kandi is no stranger to pulling off incredible fashion moments. On Dec. 28, Kandi took a different approach to her outfit for her night out with Todd! Kandi sported a figure-hugging, low cut black dress at the Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa fight and the ensemble was truly eye-catching. The mother-of-three fashioned the dress with a black and white Alice and Olive jacket and a pair of YSL boots and matching purse. Accessorizing with fun pieces of jewelry, Kandi was the big winner in the ring with this look!

There’s really no denying the effervescent style sense that Kandi possesses. She’s always playing with her look and adapting it to whatever suits the event she’s going to, or how she is feeling that day. Fans positively love to see what she’s wearing for her night’s out with Todd and cannot wait to see more in the future!