Kandi Burruss, 43, Sizzles in A Low-Cut Black Dress While Out With Husband Todd At Major Boxing Event

What a knockout! Kandi Burruss looked extremely sexy as she posed with her husband Todd Tucker during a fun night out.

Ooh la la! Kandi Burruss, 43, showed off her curves in a figure-hugging low cut black dress at the Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa fight on December 28. The mother-of-three flashed a giant smile while wearing the number with a black and white Alice and Olive jacket and a pair of YSL boots and matching purse. She looked gorgeous next to her husband of five years Todd Tucker, 46, who attended the fight night evening with her in a brown and black Fendi sweatshirt with matching sneakers, perfectly complimenting his wife and her sizzling get-up.

Kandi captioned the post, “Fight night with Bae,” making sure to tag her hubby in the sweet post. Many fans, of course, left a multitude of flame and heart emojis in the comments section of the post, while others raved about how stunning the couple looks. Actress and life coach Candace Smith, 42, commented, “Oh wow y’all look hot!” Another follower wrote, “Simple and cute Big Sis. Teach these females it doesn’t take all that when you naturally cute.” This is all just more proof that Kandi’s sense of style just keeps on killing it on Instagram.

Kandi was in great company that evening, linking up with fellow RHOA castmate NeNe Leakes, 52. NeNe also took to Instagram to share a photo of the two of them enjoying themselves at the boxing match. The reality TV star captioned the friendly post, “I don’t get out much in the A but when Floyd Mayweather says I have you some tickets, it’s a must go! I bumped into a lot of people and had a ball. Thanks Floyd.”

Fans are excited to see the couple continue spending so much quality time together. Recently, Kandi expressed a lot of frustration towards her husband’s “hands-off” approach to parenting their new baby girl, Blaze. She even suggested they go to marriage counseling! The Grammy-winning producer explained all the ways her hubby has been pushing her buttons in a video shared on her YouTube channel on December 2 titled “Kandi & Todd Baby Update.”

“If you want to talk about what I’ve been complaining about the past few days, he pissed me off, OK!”, Kandi said. “Like, seriously, I told him, ‘Sir, we need to go to counseling, because I don’t like you right now,’” she recalled before Todd chimed in and admitted, “She did say that she didn’t like me.”