Kandi was hanging with ‘RHOA’ co-star Shamari Devoe in a pic from her super sexy “Dungeon Tour” burlesque show!

Babe alert! Kandi Burruss, 43, is looking drop dead sexy in a sheer black bodysuit and fishnet leggings! The reality star shows off her toned and perky behind in the cheeky one piece, as she turns to smile at the camera while placing one hand on her hip. Kandi’s gorgeous hair is styled into long black burls, which cascade down her back, and she finishes her vampy look with a fire red lipstick. The bodysuit features a gorgeous rhinestone pattern, which flaunted her sculpted thighs. Kandi, who is mom to 3-year-old Ace with husband Todd Tucker and 17-year-old Riley with ex Russell “Block” Spencer, looks fitter than ever in the pic!

Kandi’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Shamari Devoe, 39, poses alongside her in the spicy snap, also sporting a sheer rhinestone bodysuit that reveals her bra and undergarments. The Blacque singer paired her one piece with ripped fishnets, as she sported her hair in ultra-long braids and silver hoop earrings. She finished her look with a bright red lipstick and a seductive cat eye as she gives the camera some serious bedroom eyes in the sultry photo.

“#FBF from the #thedungeontour. Have you started figuring out what your costume is gonna be? Don’t forget there is a $1,000 prize for best costume,” Kandi captioned the pic, alerting fans in Atlanta and New Orleans to “get their tickets.” The photo, which was posted on Friday, September 20, appears to be a throwback snap from a previous event. Kandi has been hosting the racy burlesque show for a months, and kicked off the tour with her first show on May 2 in Chicago. A self-proclaimed “sexpert,” the Xscape singer has previously brought some of her RHOA co-stars up on stage, including Shamari and Cynthia Bailey. Kandi’s next shows are on October 19 in Atlanta and October 20 in New Orleans.

The 12th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta has yet to premiere, but Kandi promised us it’ll be drama-filled when we caught up with her in August at L.A.’s Beautycon. “You know, any trip with ‘The Real Housewives’ is always crazy,” she spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, referencing the ladies’ getaway to Toronto’s Caribbean Festival. “It starts off cool, everyone’s getting along. And then, of course, you have the explosive moments. I can’t tell a lot… but there was a lot of explosive moments.”