‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus Seemingly Reacts To Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy News: ‘SMH’

Briana DeJesus appeared to weigh in on rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant, taking to Twitter to share that she would pull ‘a Kylie Jenner’ if she were to ever get pregnant again.

Briana DeJesus, 25, has entered the chat. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter on Jan. 15 and seemingly weighed in on the rumors that her co-star, Kailyn Lowry, 27, was pregnant again. “Damn yo! If I ever get pregnant again, I am definitely pulling a Kylie Jenner,” Briana shared in her first tweet. “Can’t nobody enjoy anything now a days. Smh.” But that wasn’t all. Mere minutes later, Briana was back on Twitter to say that, were she ever pregnant again, “I am not telling a damn soul. Oh, you see my belly getter bigger? Nah, I’m just fat,” she mused. Fans were immediately suspicious that Briana was referring to Kailyn’s rumored pregnancy and quickly took to the reply section of her tweets to voice their thoughts.

One fan observed, “Not 100% if [you] are referring to a certain pregnancy rumor or just talking in general but a pregnancy is a personal thing and should be announced on their terms when ready to do so.” Another Twitter user replied to the comment, saying, “Betcha she is referring to Kails latest pregnancy rumor.” It’s true that social media and Teen Mom fans have been fixated on the rumors surrounding Kailyn, which she, herself, seemingly addressed on Jan. 15. The reality star took to Twitter, simply tweeting, “Defeated. Y’all won.” The cryptic message prompted fans to tell Kailyn to take a break from social media as the rumor mill continued to run. But that hasn’t stopped her co-stars from continuing to voice their own perception of the situation.

Kailyn’s co-star Leah Messer, 27, also voiced her opinion, saying it “wouldn’t surprise me. I mean, I don’t know. I know she definitely wanted a kid, another kid. Maybe she’ll have a girl if she is pregnant,” Leah shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Leah also added that during this overwhelming time for Kailyn, she “texted her and told her I loved her and I was there to support her. But I honestly have no idea about anything else.”

As fans know, Kailyn already has three sons — Isaac Rivera, 9, by high school ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, 6, by ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, 2, by ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. On Jan. 13, a Teen Mom fan account, known as Teen Mom Shade Room, took to Instagram to share photos of what appeared to be texts Kailyn shared to Chris’s aunt, which featured a sonogram photo and a due date: July 25. When fans grew perplexed by the news, the account also shared images of Kailyn’s current manicure, pointing out the similarities between the screenshot of the text messages and candid pictures of Kailyn. As the rumors continue to swirl, one thing is clear: this mystery is far from solved.