Kailyn Lowry Seemingly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors With Cryptic Tweet: ‘Y’all Won’

Kailyn Lowry is breaking her silence and seemingly addressing something very personal, as she took to Twitter to tell her fans and followers just how ‘defeated’ she was feeling.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has clearly endured something difficult. The reality TV star took to Twitter on Jan. 15, tweeting to her fans and followers, “Defeated. Y’all won.” The cryptic tweet left some fans stunned, simply offering support for whatever it was that Kailyn was going through. Others were far more pointed in their reaction to Kailyn’s tweet, imploring her to take time away from social media given the overwhelming state she must be in.

The tweet comes two days after a Teen Mom fan account, known as the Teen Mom Shade Room, on Instagram shared images, which the page’s administrator claims are ultrasound photos that Kailyn allegedly sent to her ex, Chris Lopez‘s, aunt. The image, which was a screenshot of the text messages Kailyn allegedly shared with Chris’s aunt, also appeared to indicate her due date — July 25. But when some fans became suspicious of the content, the account administrator confirmed the text messages and photo were from Kailyn, highlighting the distinct similarity of her nails in photos.

Naturally, sharing something so personal would not only have insulted Kailyn, but made her feel unsafe. The image lead a social media user — whom the account claims is one of Kailyn’s friends — to respond to Chris’s aunt. “im actually disappointed that you decided to leak information.. mad or not you should be ashamed of it..” As the story continued to spiral with fan intrigue, another Teen Mom fan account messaged Chris’s dad to ask if the rumors were true: was Kailyn pregnant. “yes,” was his response.

Defeated. Y’all won. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 15, 2020

As fans know, Chris and Kailyn broke up at the beginning of 2019, making the pregnancy rumors the first time fans heard of their reconciliation. By the reunion special that May, it became clear that Kailyn had wholly severed ties with her former partner after it was revealed that he cheated on her. Since then, fans have not seen the pair linked in any way. That is, until now.

Regardless if the tweet was in response to the rumors or an exasperated message concerning another issue, it’s clear that Kailyn is dealing with a lot of stress. Her fans, however, are right there for her. The comments to her tweet are full of love and support along with pleas to take a step away from social media. But one thing is for sure: this mystery is still not over.