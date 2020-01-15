Leah Messer Breaks Silence On Kailyn Lowry’s Rumored Pregnancy: ‘It Wouldn’t Surprise Me’

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer is revealing what she knows about co-star Kailyn Lowry’s rumored pregnancy, and how she feels about it.

The Kailyn Lowry pregnancy mystery continues, and now, her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, 27, has weighed in by revealing how much she knows about Kailyn’s alleged bun in the oven. “I actually have not talked to Kailyn in a few days. I know I texted her and told her I loved her and I was there to support her. But I honestly have no idea about anything else,” 27-year-old Leah told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It wouldn’t surprise me. I mean, I don’t know. I know she definitely wanted a kid, another kid. Maybe she’ll have a girl if she is pregnant,” Leah continued. Kailyn currently has three sons: Isaac Rivera, 9, by high school ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, 6, by ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, 2, by ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. On Jan. 13, a Teen Mom Instagram fan account shared images, which the page’s administrator claimed were ultrasound photos that Kailyn allegedly sent to Chris Lopez’s aunt. So far, she’s yet to comment on whether or not she’s expecting baby number four, but Chris’ dad told Teen Mom Fanz, “yes” when asked if Kail, 27, is pregnant.

We asked Leah if she knows Chris and thinks he’s a good fit for Kailyn, and this is what she had to say. “I have met Chris once and I loved Chris when I met him, and I am the type of person I only go off of what I know about you personally, my experience of you. And my experience of Chris when we went on vacation to Hawaii, he was great with all the kids. I legit trusted him with my kids to go to the beach and they loved him too. My kids were obsessed with him. So anything other than that, I can’t pass judgment towards because I don’t know him any more than that,” Leah explained.

Leah‘s memoir Hope, Grace & Faith comes out this May and she recently spoke at the 2020 Vision Wellness retreat hosted by Lindsay Rielly, founder of Live Your Standard at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Maui. We asked the mother of three daughters if she wants more children, even though her near-reconciliation with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert fell apart, and she confessed, “Honestly, this question never came up until recently. I don’t know. I wish I could say that…I don’t even wish that I say I can know because that just tells me I’m living truly in the moment and enjoying every moment that I’m in now”.

“So I would love to be married again one day, of course. But I also, I don’t know about kids. I look at my girls now and Addie‘s seven. They’re so big and independent and I think of college tuitions and things like that now. Maybe I didn’t before, but I definitely do now. And I just…I really don’t know. I mean whatever happens, happens. But it’s not something that I am planning or putting too much thought in. I don’t know. I hope to meet the right person one day, but if not I’m happy either way,” she concluded.