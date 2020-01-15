‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Reveals How Bethenny Frankel’s Exit Impacted Season 12 Filming

Tinsley Mortimer broke down why she missed Bethenny Frankel so much while filming the 12th season of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ where her answer may surprise you.

There is no doubt in most of the RHONY fanbase’s minds that Bethenny Frankel, 49, has been a big reason for the show’s success over the past decade. So it came as a shocker when she decided to leave the popular Bravo franchise again last year after being a massive part of it since season seven began way back in 2015. One cast member who felt her absence while filming the upcoming 12th season of the show is Tinsley Mortimer, 44, who talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the Skinnygirl founder while promoting her Tinsley for Winky Lux Eyelashes on January 13. “Yes, she was very much missed,” the bubbly blonde confessed after being asked about Bethenny not being there this go-around. “I think she was a good strong balance in our group that I personally missed having around this year. She’s a lot of fun too!”

Reports started swirling recently that Tinsley herself was stepping away from RHONY after season 12 where Bethenny’s departure in 2019 apparently helped her with her decision. “Tinsley Mortimer has no regrets about stopping filming on RHONY,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on December 11. “She decided after multiple conversations with Scott (Kluth, her fiance) that having a family and being with him is more important than anything else right now and although she’s thankful for the opportunity of the show, it’s been pretty clear for a while now that her heart isn’t in it.”

“She really would love to have kids and if that’s going to happen, it’s definitely sooner than later,” the source continued. “Nobody would be surprised to see them get pregnant right away.” Scott proposed to Tinsley in November 2019 amid her trip to his home base of Chicago, and right in front of the city’s historic Chicago Water Tower.

Another RHONY cast member who spoke about Bethenny’s exit from the show recently is Sonja Morgan, 56. “I’m happy for her,” she revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during the debut of her eponymous collection Sonja Morgan New York with Century 21 on December 10. “She made a choice for her daughter (Bryn Hoppy, 9), for her boyfriend (Paul Bernon, 41), I don’t want to speak for her. But she made a choice and I’m happy that she’s done that.”