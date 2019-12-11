Tinsley Mortimer: Why Bethenny Frankel’s ‘RHONY’ Exit Made It ‘Easier’ For Her To Say Goodbye To The Show

Tinsley Mortimer is feeling good about her decision to leave ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ next season and move on with her life and she feels Bethenny Frankel’s absence also helped her embrace her departure.

Tinsley Mortimer, 44, hasn’t officially announced an exit from The Real Housewives of New York yet, but she’s already reportedly decided to step away after season 12 and now that she just got engaged to boyfriend Scott Kluth, things are only looking up. “Tinsley Mortimer has no regrets about stopping filming on RHONY,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She decided after multiple conversations with Scott that having a family and being with him is more important than anything else right now and although she’s thankful for the opportunity of the show, it’s been pretty clear for a while now that her heart isn’t in it. She really would love to have kids and if that’s going to happen, it’s definitely sooner than later. Nobody would be surprised to see them get pregnant right away.”

In addition to starting a marriage and family with Scott, Tinsley feels former co-star Bethenny Frankel‘s own departure from RHONY last season is making it “easier” for her to move on. “None of the ladies were stunned to see Tinsley walk away. They get it,” the source explained. ” She will be seen on the show and did participate in about half of filming this season, but especially after Bethenny left, Tinsley felt things weren’t the same. She’s not leaving the show because of Bethenny, but not having her there was just another reason to make it easier to say goodbye.”

Despite wanting to move on from the New York reality show, it doesn’t mean Tinsley is ready to give up the Bravo series entirely. Since her new fiance Scott is based in Chicago, it’s possible she could be interested in appearing in another show if it’s local to her. “Tinsley would be open to doing another Housewives show should one film in Chicago,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us.