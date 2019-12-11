Tinsley Mortimer: Why Bethenny Frankel’s ‘RHONY’ Exit Made It ‘Easier’ For Her To Say Goodbye To The Show
Tinsley Mortimer is feeling good about her decision to leave ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ next season and move on with her life and she feels Bethenny Frankel’s absence also helped her embrace her departure.
Tinsley Mortimer, 44, hasn’t officially announced an exit from The Real Housewives of New York yet, but she’s already reportedly decided to step away after season 12 and now that she just got engaged to boyfriend Scott Kluth, things are only looking up. “Tinsley Mortimer has no regrets about stopping filming on RHONY,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She decided after multiple conversations with Scott that having a family and being with him is more important than anything else right now and although she’s thankful for the opportunity of the show, it’s been pretty clear for a while now that her heart isn’t in it. She really would love to have kids and if that’s going to happen, it’s definitely sooner than later. Nobody would be surprised to see them get pregnant right away.”