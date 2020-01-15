Leah Messer Seemingly Throws Shade At Kailyn Lowry For Promoting ‘Degrading Articles’ About Her Daughters

Leah Messer took to Instagram to share a message that seemed to be directed at Kailyn Lowry after Kailyn shared an article that claimed her daughters were in ‘danger’.

Leah Messer, 27, seemed to indirectly call out Kailyn Lowry, 27, for making money off promoting “degrading articles’ about her daughters on Jan. 15 when she posted a bold message to her Instagram story. In the message, the Teen Mom 2 star doesn’t mention any names but explains that she’s glad she doesn’t feel the need to use her own platform to make money with “pathetic beliefs”.

“I’m so grateful to be in a place financially that I don’t have to promote bs degrading articles to make a dollar,” the message, which was shared on a Teen Mom fan page, began. “Is the money worth that much to you? I choose to use any platform I have to inspire and uplift others, and that’s what I’ll continue to do. Leave my daughter’s positive messages out of your pathetic beliefs. I still love you all. Just do better with the massive platform you’ve been blessed with!”

Although the message didn’t mention Kailyn, it was most likely about her considering she shared an article on her Instagram story on Jan. 15 that claimed Leah’s daughters, including Aleeah and Aliannah, 10, and Adalynn, 6, were “in danger”. “#OMG” was added to the article pic. It was one of many articles about the Teen Mom stars Kailyn promoted.

Despite her understandable frustration over the sharing of the article, Leah’s message and apparent shade towards Kailyn may come as a bit of a shock considering the two reality stars were all smiles at the Teen Mom 2 reunion together in Oct. and prompted dating rumors after Kailyn, who is reportedly pregnant with her fourth child, called Leah her “girlfriend” in the caption for epic pics she shared from the event. The photos and caption came one month after romance rumors got more intense when they attended the MTV Video Music Awards together.