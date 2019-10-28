Kailyn Lowry & ‘Girlfriend’ Leah Messer Reunite At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion & Take Glam Selfies

What’s going on with these two? Kailyn Lowry sparked romance rumors once again with Leah Messer after saying she’s her ‘girlfriend’ on social media!

Strike that pose! Kailyn Lowry, 27, and Leah Messer, 27, were the epitome of happiness while taking their glam selfies backstage at the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Kailyn looked absolutely gorgeous in a jean jacket and white top next to her fab costar. Leah, on the other hand, dazzled in a beige colored top with both women radiating with their luscious brunette locks. “Yass you guys looked amazing,” Kailyn’s hairstylist Nick Labush wrote about their sexy snaps.

Wait a minute, what’s going on with these ladies? The mother-of-four called Leah her “girlfriend” in the caption of the backstage TM2 snaps, one month after rumors spread about them being romantically involved. Kailyn didn’t help that cause when she posted an article announcing that they were “officially a couple” after they attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards together on Aug. 26, but it turns out it was just clickbait.

Kailyn later shut down the allegations on her Coffee Convos podcast in September, saying she would “never” date Leah and that “She’s, like, one of my best friends. We’ve become so close, I would never want to ruin that.” The Pothead CBD Hair Care owner added that “MTV would lose their s***” if the two of them were an item.

The longtime reality star also denied rumors that she’s pregnant with her 4th child on Twitter on Oct. 20 after a fan said that they had a dream about her being with child again. “It’s a girl!” Kailyn jokingly wrote back to her follower before adding “Just kidding. No more babies until there’s a ring on this finger.”

Don’t expect Kailyn to sit with her entire TM2 cast during the upcoming reunion. She revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast on Oct. 3 that she only wants to be on the couch with costars Leah and Chelsea Houska, 28. “It doesn’t have anything to do with Briana [DeJesus] or the drama, or Jenelle [Evans], or any of that,” she said. “It’s more so for personal reasons. I really just don’t want to go back to that space.”