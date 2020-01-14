Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor She Booed Tristan Thompson At Lakers Game: ‘I Don’t Go To Hate’

Plot twist: Kim Kardashian was actually ‘cheering’ and not booing Tristan Thompson at his game against the Lakers. She got fired up over a report that claimed otherwise!

Give Kim Kardashian, 39, a set of pom poms, because she’s no hater. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made it clear that she was only showing Tristan Thompson, 28, courtside love as the Cleveland Cavaliers played against the Los Angeles Lakers in LA on Jan. 13. After the game, Kim spotted a Harper’s Bazaar headline on Twitter — “Kim Kardashian Seemingly Spotted Booing Tristan Thompson While Sitting Courtside at Cavs vs. Lakers Game” — and replied, “I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

The tweet used a photo of Kim standing up from her front row seat, which fans misinterpreted as a sign of passionate heckling. “Kim Kardashian really stood up courtside so she could boo Tristan Thompson at the Free-throw line. 🤣,” one fan tweeted before Kim set the record straight. If you’re still not convinced, take a look at Kim’s Instagram Story — she even posted a photo of Tristan as he was in the zone!

Keep in mind that Tristan also made an appearance at the 2019 Kardashian Christmas Eve party. So, it’s safe to say the family isn’t sending invites to people they’d boo at basketball games. Granted, the confusion was understandable, given that Kim wasn’t exactly cheering Tristan on after the drama he put her sister Khloe, 35, through in early 2019. Family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, claimed that Tristan kissed her on the lips as she left his after-party in Feb. 2019, leading to one of the most intense seasons of KUWTK we’ve ever witnessed. Don’t forget that Tristan once blocked Kim on Instagram as well, after his FIRST cheating scandal unfolded in 2018 (they laughed about it afterwards).

At the end of the day, though, Kim is still the aunt of Tristan’s daughter with Khloe, True Thompson, 1. Kim and Tristan even put enough tensions behind them to hang out at a restaurant in New York City in Sept. 2019, after a source told TMZ that Tristan “showed up alone” but later joined Kim and her friends La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban at their table.