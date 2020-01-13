Wendy Williams Blames ‘Jealously’ For J.Lo & Beyonce’s Oscar Snubs: You Were Both ‘Robbed’  

Wendy Williams went off on the Academy after both Jennifer Lopez (‘Hustlers’) and Beyonce (‘The Lion King’) didn’t make cut for January 13th’s Oscar nominations. The host said that the entertainers were ‘robbed’ by ‘jealous, bougie b–ches’ during her rant.

Wendy Williams is not happy with this year’s Oscars nominations. The host, 55, reacted to those who were left out of the nomination pool, including Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Beyonce (The Lion King). Wendy even said J.Lo, 50, should pull out of her Super Bowl halftime show gig due to the robbery from her already successful awards season run. The actress has already received Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice Award nominations for her work in Hustlers.

“J.Lo was nominated for nothing… Alex [Rodriguez] is being blamed,” Wendy said on her January 13 show, joking that the former Yankee was supposed to bribe those in charge of the nominations. “Let me tell you something Jen, you were robbed,” she continued, explaining, “They robbed you purposely because they’re jealous of you. Do you know why they’re jealous? They’re jealous because I still don’t think they still consider you as an actress… Jen, they’re jealous of you and please don’t blame Alex!”

Wendy went on to call out those who “robbed” the singer from being nominated for Best Supporting Actress. “And, if I were you Jen, I’d pull out of the Super Bowl [halftime show] too. I wouldn’t leave the house. You want me to get up there and twerk at the Super Bowl, I couldn’t even get an Oscar nomination because these bougie bitches think that they’re better than me? Get out of here!,” she said. “I’m more beautiful, I got all my kids, I keep it tight and right and you’re jealous of me? You need to be!”

“I’m not doing the Super Bowl. Good luck, Shakira!,” Wendy said of the Colombian singer, who will share the stage with J. Lo at SB LIV on February 2 in Miami.

Wendy then acknowledged that Beyonce, 38, was snubbed as well. The Grammy-winner’s song “Spirit” from “The Lion King” soundtrack was not included in the best original song category.

“She didn’t get nominated either.. Her and JAY-Z are probably like, ‘How dare these people.’ Beyonce, they’re jealous of you too,” Wendy went off.

As for who else was snubbed in the 2020 Oscars race? — Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell), Taron Egerton (Rocketman). Additionally, the director’s category will once again be a men’s race — the same as the Golden Globes. Female directors including, Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) were all snubbed.