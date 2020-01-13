Kaia Gerber Stuns In Black Bikini During Beach Date With ’13 Reason Why’s Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman and Kaia Gerber looked absolutely model ready as they posed for a snap posted to Tommy’s Instagram account before a day of enjoying some sun and fun!

Kaia Gerber, 18, and her pal Tommy Dorfman, 27, gave off some sultry swimsuit vibes in Tommy’s Jan. 13, snap on Instagram. The former 13 Reasons Why actor posed up with the supermodel as they took a mirror selfie together. They totally stood out against the muted, black, white and gray background. Kaia sported a sexy black bikini, with her bobbed hair totally slicked back. Tommy matched his model lady with a black speedo. Both showed off their fit bodies as Tommy put his hand around Kaia’s waist and she put her hand on his shoulder for the photo. “portrait of a respectful gay hand,” Tommy hilariously captioned the pic.

Of course, fans shouldn’t be wholly surprised that these two spent time soaking up the sun together. Kaia and Tommy often appear inseparable when they’re hanging out! In fact, the pair were spotted working out together on Oct. 24 in sunny New York City and looked like they were having a blast! Tommy and Kaia made it a leg day, as they used resistant bands to tone their calves on the NYC sidewalk. After all, working out is always better when you have a pal around.

But it’s not just their workout outings when Tommy and Kaia’s friendship is on full display. Sometimes, a good friend means stepping behind the camera to get that perfect picture for the ‘Gram. And no one knows that quite like Tommy! On Nov. 3, Kaia posted another gorgeous image where she wore a blue and pink string bikini and posed at the edge of a pool. “mornings on film by @tommy.dorfman,” she captioned the snap. Naturally, Tommy was credited as the photographer for the impromptu photoshoot. He captured Kaia in the best, sun-kissed light! Honestly, we should all be so lucky to have a friend like Tommy.

It’s not too often that Kaia and Tommy step out together. But when they do, they clearly have a grand time. Fans love seeing the model and 13 Reasons Why alum spend some quality time together and cannot wait to see more of them in the future!