Porsha Williams Posts Video Of Her Daughter Pilar Jhena, 9 Mos, Teething & Fans Lose Their Minds

Porsha Williams shares an adorable video of daughter Pilar Jhena gnawing on a wet rag and asks moms of the internet for teething tips!

Those baby teeth are coming in! Porsha Williams, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday, January 11 to share a video of her 9-month-old daughter Piler Jhena, aka PJ, teething. The video begins with a close up of PJ sitting in her mom’s lap wearing a festive reindeer onesie and watching TV. The most adorable part of the short clip is seeing how she’s been dealing with her developing baby teeth. Followers can see that she’s gnawing at a small wet towel to help with the growing pains and it’s both cute and kind of heart-wrenching.

Porsha captioned the post, “Teething 😩❤️ What worked best for your tiny tots?! #9months @pilarjhena,” and many were quick to respond with their own teething tips and tricks. Fellow reality TV star Toya Bush-Harris, 43, recommended, “The giraffe and Motrin,” while another parent chimed in and said, “Tylenol and Motrin because those teeth are killer!” Another helpful parent said, “Buy her an extra soft toothbrush and let her run it across her gums..trust me this helps.” The oddest piece of advice we saw was a surprising amount of people recommending, “A Lil Hennessy on the gums.” How strange!

This precious mother-daughter moment follows all the confusion that’s been going on between Porsha and her fiance Dennis McKinley, 43. Dennis appeared to address rumors that he cheated yet again on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star in a mysterious post on his Instagram stories Thursday night that read, “I can’t eat?”

Dennis shared a cartoon meme of fast food, along with the cryptic text, which appeared to be a subtle response to news that he was spotted entering an Atlanta diner with multiple “beautiful women,” who were all “flirting with him,” on Jan. 4.

The news didn’t take long to stir up rumors that Dennis cheated, again. Fans of RHOA will know that he already confessed to his infidelity, which occurred while Porsha was pregnant with their daughter during a therapy session on the show.