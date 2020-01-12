Jeffree Star Denies Rumors Ex Nathan Schwandt Is Moving On With A Woman After Their Split

Jeffree Star may have split with BF Nathan Schwandt, but he’s still not cool with rumors! The makeup guru set the record straight on Instagram days after the break-up.

Jeffree Star, 34, is clapping back at rumors that his ex Nathan Schwandt, 26, has moved on with a woman! Speculation over the couple’s current arrangement began after the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder posted a photo of his ex hanging out at his Hidden Hills, California estate. In the photo, captioned “Nate as being a dog dad all day,” Nathan could be seen comfortably hanging out at a table and enjoying a cigarette just days after their confirmed split. Jeffree quickly took to Instagram to clarify what was actually going on — including addressing other reports about his ex’s supposed mystery lady.

“A lot of you are like, ‘Are you and Nate like hanging out right now?” the YouTuber began on his Instagram story, shared on Saturday, Jan. 11. “I was visiting my grandma, Grandma Mary turns 103 this July and I don’t know how long she has left so I have been visiting her a lot…instead of having my security guards or team watch my dogs, why not have Nathan, who raised them with me for years, watch them instead?” Over their five years together, the couple were proud dad dogs to two adorable Pomeranians! On Twitter, Jeffree also shared images from his grandmother’s home in Orange County, which is about an hour and a half from his Los Angeles area home.

“Also him and I both felt like it was necessary to show that he is actually at my house today, because there are a few media outlets reporting that Nathan is in another city with another girl,” Jeffree continued. Rumors that Nathan was spotted with a woman in Malibu surfaced on Instagram gossip account Here For The Tea, however, the original post has since been edited. At the time of the post, Jeffree quickly clapped back by explaining that his ex was actually “10 feet away from me” — dispelling that Nate was in Malibu at all.

“I’m like, you guys, do you think me and him want to date anyone else right now?” the makeup mogul continued on his story, reminding his loyal fans that this is a difficult time for he and Nate both. “Do you think that’s on our minds? I’m on day 10 of crying my eyes out. So, that’s not what we’re thinking about right now. This is really rough. so I just wanted to put the records straight because people aren’t going to disrespect him, you’re not going to disrespect me…so I’m going to go say goodbye to him, he’s going to go say goodbye to the dogs, and I am going to take a big hit.”

Jeffree concluded the video by thanking his fans and followers for their support. “I love you guys. The Star family is so strong and the overwhelming amount of comments today and just support is just like…it means a lot, so thank you.”