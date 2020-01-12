Brielle Biermann Slams Troll Who Claims She’s Spending Stepfather Kroy Biermann’s Money

Brielle Biermann posted some pics that showed her enjoying time in a lavish hotel on Jan. 11 and responded to a troll who accused her of spending all of her stepfather Kroy Biermann’s money.

Brielle Biermann, 22, is NOT depending on her stepfather Kroy Biermann, 34, to take care of her financially and wants everyone to know it! The beauty faced an accusatory comment after she posted some pics that showed her taking in a gorgeous outside view at The West Hollywood EDITION hotel on Jan. 11 and was quick to respond to the troll. “Kroy’s [money emoji]. He’s gonna go broke taking care of you,” the troll wrote in response to Brielle’s post. “he cut me off at 17 but ok,” she snapped back.

Kroy, a former NFL player, has been married to Brielle’s mother Kim Zolciak, 41, since 2011 and became Brielle’s stepfather after he filed for legal adoption of her and her sister Ariana, 18, in July 2013. He also shares Brielle and Ariana’s half siblings, including Kroy, 8, Kash, 7, and twins Kaia and Kane, 6, with Kim and since the family is known to be very close, it’s only natural that Brielle would feel the need to defend herself over such a claim and set the record straight.

When she’s not enjoying fancy hotels and fighting back at naysayers, Brielle is sharing the transformation she’s currently going through with her lips. After undergoing lip fillers for a long time, the young star admitted she was done with them and took them out and has been sharing various pics of herself looking almost unrecognizable. “gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she wrote in the caption for one of the pics after first taking out the fillers.

We look forward to seeing what else Brielle gets up to this year and who else she decides to clap back at!