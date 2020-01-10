Rita Ora Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction When Yellow Dress Blows Up In Miami Breeze

Rita Ora stunned while she was on location for a beach photoshoot in Miami! The sexy singer rocked a number of looks as she showed off her super toned body.

Rita Ora, 29, just had a wardrobe malfunction! The “Anywhere” singer was seen posing for a photoshoot in Miami for European shoe brand Deichmann when her yellow dress blew right up in the ocean breeze. Exposing her upper thigh, derriere and toned legs, Rita seemingly wasn’t wearing any underwear as she handled the moment like a total pro and kept the fierce poses coming. The gorgeous silky crepe number featured delicate pleats along with long french-cuffed sleeves, a turtleneck cut top, and a conservative midi-length skirt. Paired with a chunky, blue glitter sandal, the bright canary hue popped against Rita’s perfect golden tan.

The Brit pop star — who is rumored to be dating Jude Law‘s son Rafferty, 23 — looked like a total beach babe for the shoot as she rocked her colored blonde hair and pretty neutral mani! Rita’s natural but bronzed make-up pulled the look together with a tawny blush, liner and nude lip. The wind appeared to be the star of the show as her lightly curled hair blew in the wind, creating a Beyonce-like effect as the photographer snapped away. The 29-year-old was assisted by crew members throughout the day, as the one could be seen carrying her from the solid platform over the wet sand to keep her blue sandals dry.

Rita changed up her look a few times for the shoot, switching to an all-lace lavender outfit for another. She kept her light makeup for the outfit, and added a bold pair of chunky hoop earrings, and platform mustard yellow sandal. Rita was all-smiles as she laughed inside a kid-friendly bouncy castle for the set-up, still keeping the Atlantic ocean backdrop.

The real show-stopper, however, was a dreamy neon green gown! Set against a nighttime backdrop, the layered taffeta number was was fit for a princess with it’s off the shoulder cut and feminine tiers. At one point, the singer could be seen suspended from wires as she showed off her unexpected shoe choice: white trainer sneakers. Earlier, she appeared to be rocking a pink fur slide with the dress, so it’s unclear which is actually part of the campaign — but either way, the photos look incredible! Giving the camera a super sultry look, the wires appeared to rotate her all around as if to create a flying effect over one of North America’s most famous beaches.