Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Curves In A Sexy Blue Dress After Donating $1 Million To Australia Fire Victims

You may think that Kylie Jenner’s skintight dress is nothing new, but the cheerful, sky blue color keeps the outfit fresh and fun. She showed off the beautiful look on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner‘s feeling blue! The cosmetics mogul, 22, showed off another amazing outfit on Instagram before she headed out for a night on the town, and it’s one of her best to date. Kylie shared a new look with her fans on January 9, a skintight, sky blue maxi dress that perfectly complemented her body and accentuated those famous curves. The dress is made of a stretchy, gauzy material with exaggerated ruching on the thighs, patterned with a subtle white tie-dye. To be honest, it’s like the grownup version of that Limited Too shirt covered in clouds that every girl rocked in the aughts!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s photos, which you can see below, also reveal a mock turtleneck with a mod zipper up to her neck. She completed the look with a tiny purse, a la Lizzo at the 2019 American Music Awards, lavender nails, and a high ponytail. Strong brows and nude, glossy lips let her outfit be the center of attention. You can’t tell from Kylie’s post, captioned with a blue heart, but she paired the dress with clear stilettos. So, why was Kylie dolled up? This was all just for a family dinner out in Malibu!

Kylie was spotted that night strolling out of the KarJenners’ favorite restaurant, Nobu, with most of the family in tow: Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Penelope Disick. Because it’s, you know, the Kardashians and Jenners, everyone looked over the top gorgeous for dinner. And that included seven-year-old Penelope, who was a little fashionista in purple boots and a Gucci peacoat!

Kylie’s fashion moment comes two days after the billionaire announced she would be donating $1 million to the fight against the raging wildfires destroying Australia. “I really wanted to help so I pledged a million dollars… I wanted to help five different organizations, the animals, the homes, the people and everyone affected. God bless you, thinking about you,” she told her fans on Instagram. News of her donation came shortly after her fans blasted her for wearing mink fur shoes while also saying the loss of wildlife in the fire “breaks [her] heart.”