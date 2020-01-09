Victoria Beckham, 45, Tells You Exactly How She Starts Her Morning & Stays In Shape

Victoria Beckham is in the best shape of her life & it’s all thanks to her dedication to fitness & her intense four-step morning routine!

It’s no secret that Victoria Beckham, 45, has an insanely toned figure, and the mother-of-four revealed that she follows a four-step routine every single morning that helps her jump-start her day and get into shape. She posted her morning routine steps to her Instagram stories on January 9, starting with a photo of a bottle of Braggs Apple Cider Vinegar. She captioned the photo, “First thing I do every morning is two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar.”

Once Victoria has had her shot of vinegar, she moves on to step two. She posted a photo of a mug with a full lemon next to it writing, “Followed by fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water.” Tons of celebrities enjoy this drink, including Kourtney Kardashian, 40, as it’s a great way to hydrate yourself while giving you a boost of vitamin C.

The next step in Victoria’s routine is breakfast, and she posted a photo of what she ate, which was actually made by her 8-year-old daughter, Harper, who seems to be just as healthy as her mother. Victoria posted a photo of her liquid breakfast in a Tupperware container writing, Harper made breakfast!! Chia seeds with almond milk! (and a random raspberry) So sweet and kind thank you Harper Seven.”

As for the last step in Victoria’s morning routine, she posted a photo of her espresso machine with a cup full of coffee writing, “and a few of these before my two-hour workout.” While Victoria didn’t share what workout she would be doing, she is known to love SoulCycle and can be spotting taking classes there quite often, with her husband, David Beckham, 44.