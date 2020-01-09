Beauty
Hollywood Life

Victoria Beckham, 45, Tells You Exactly How She Starts Her Morning & Stays In Shape

victoria beckham
Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez shows off her amazing curves and abs in a bright red outfit while leaving a Miami fitness studio with Alex Rodriguez on Christmas Eve. The couple then got into their red Porsche before driving back home Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5137249 241219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Culpo seen leaving Walgreen being escorted to her car by a security guard. 03 Apr 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA393514_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaia Gerber and BFF Tommy Dorfman workout outside of their gym in New York City Pictured: Kaia Gerber,Tommy Dorfman Ref: SPL5124214 241019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Victoria Beckham is in the best shape of her life & it’s all thanks to her dedication to fitness & her intense four-step morning routine!

It’s no secret that Victoria Beckham, 45, has an insanely toned figure, and the mother-of-four revealed that she follows a four-step routine every single morning that helps her jump-start her day and get into shape. She posted her morning routine steps to her Instagram stories on January 9, starting with a photo of a bottle of Braggs Apple Cider Vinegar. She captioned the photo, “First thing I do every morning is two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar.”

Once Victoria has had her shot of vinegar, she moves on to step two. She posted a photo of a mug with a full lemon next to it writing, “Followed by fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water.” Tons of celebrities enjoy this drink, including Kourtney Kardashian, 40, as it’s a great way to hydrate yourself while giving you a boost of vitamin C.

The next step in Victoria’s routine is breakfast, and she posted a photo of what she ate, which was actually made by her 8-year-old daughter, Harper, who seems to be just as healthy as her mother. Victoria posted a photo of her liquid breakfast in a Tupperware container writing, Harper made breakfast!! Chia seeds with almond milk! (and a random raspberry) So sweet and kind thank you Harper Seven.”

As for the last step in Victoria’s morning routine, she posted a photo of her espresso machine with a cup full of coffee writing, “and a few of these before my two-hour workout.” While Victoria didn’t share what workout she would be doing, she is known to love SoulCycle and can be spotting taking classes there quite often, with her husband, David Beckham, 44.