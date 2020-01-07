Beauty
Meghan Markle Reveals New, Longer Hair In 1st Photos Since Taking Royal Break With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle looked fabulous when she debuted new longer hair while in London with Prince Harry on January 7, after taking a two-month royal break in Canada!

It’s been almost two months since we’ve seen Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a two-month-long royal break in Canada to get out of the spotlight. After six weeks away, Meghan is officially back and better than ever as she debuted new, longer hair while stepping out in London on January 6 to thank the High Commissioner of Canada, Janice Charette. It feels like forever since the last time we’ve seen Meghan out and about and her new long hair looks gorgeous. Her locks ended below her shoulders around her breasts, while the last time we saw her, it ended just at her shoulders by her collarbone.

Meghan looked stunning for her first royal outing since taking a hiatus and she rocked her black hair down and parted in the middle in tousled beach waves. Not only is her hair much longer, she completely got rid of her light brown highlights, and is now officially rocking jet black hair for the winter. As for her outfit, she looked stylish in a monochromatic ensemble. She threw on a dark brown Vince satin slip midi skirt with a lighter brown turtleneck top tucked in. On top of her outfit, she donned a light camel peacoat and accessorized with a pair of brown velvet pointed-toe pumps.

We love seeing Meghan’s outfits and hairstyle, and if there’s one look Meghan loves, it is definitely tousled beach waves. Her hair holds a curl perfectly and we love how she spirals the curls while leaving the ends straight.

Now that Meghan is officially back in the spotlight, we cannot wait to see all of her exciting new outfits and hairstyles!