Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Photo From Archie’s Christening For Prince Charles’ Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the sweetest, candid photo from baby Archie’s private christening to honor ‘Grandpa’ Prince Charles on his birthday.

What a royal treat! Prince Harry, 35, and Duchess Meghan Markle, 38, shared the sweetest photo from their son, Archie’s, six months, on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account to honor Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles’, 71, birthday! In the black and white snap posted on Nov. 14, Prince Harry held his infant son, donned in the historic, royal christening gown, and gazed lovingly at him during the proceedings. Prince Charles stood stoically next to his son, while smiling down at sweet little Archie on his special day. “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa! 🎂,” the post was captioned.

The sweet snap earned a lot of love from fans of the royal couple and many well wishes to Prince Charles. But Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry might be planning for a second child already! While visiting a community center in Windsor on Nov. 6, a guest at the event, Susie Stringfellow, shared details of her conversation with the new father. “Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well because we both have older children,” Susie shared, referencing a fellow event attendee. “We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby.”

Of course, the royal couple are truly enjoying every precious moment they have with Archie. While on their royal tour in South Africa, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry were absolutely beaming when baby Archie met famed Archbishop Desmond Tutu on their trip to Cape Town. The then four-month-old Archie totally took in the spotlight during the royal meet and greet. Meghan lovingly held her sweet little boy the entire time, as Archie giggled and curiously gazed at the Nobel Peace Prize winner. The 87-year-old anti-apartheid and human rights activist was enthralled by Archie.

It’s hard not to fall in love with every new pic of the little royal! With the holidays coming up, royal devotees cannot wait to see new photos of Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry and Archie as they spend their first holiday together as a family. We cannot wait to see what they share next!