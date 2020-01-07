Charlize Theron Dyed Her Hair Platinum Blonde 2 Hours Before The Golden Globes – Before & After Pics

Charlize Theron looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2020 Golden Globes in a bright green gown, but it was her new hair, which was cut & dyed two hours before the event, that stole the show!

Charlize Theron, 44, never ceases to amaze us when it comes to her red carpet style and the gorgeous actress did just that when she attended the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on January 5. Charlize looked flawless in her neon green Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with a navy blue cape behind her, but it was her glam that was truly gorgeous. Charlize debuted new platinum blonde short hair, which was down just two hours before the show by hairstylist, Adir Abergel, using Virtue products. Charlize’s bright blonde hair was slicked to one side, while the other side was shaved down. Adir posted a photo of her hair pictured from the side with the caption, “Golden Globes goddess. Love collaborating with the most amazing team. We got to cut and color and style your hair in less than 2 hours.”

To achieve the look, Adir shared with HollywoodLife, “We have seen Charlize with iterations of the bowl cut for the last few months. This new variation of her short style takes the bowl cut in a new direction with a golden goddess like blonde hue. I was inspired by the beautiful movement of the dress that had Grecian influence yet had a modern structured bodice. I wanted to mimic that in the hair by creating a golden-toned style with architecture lines and movement.”

As for the steps he took to achieve Charlize’s hairstyle, Adir started by cutting her hair tighter around the sides and back but left the top of her hair longer to be able to style her locks in a “deep side-swept part.” To give Charlize maximum shine, Adir used Virtue Healing Oil which repairs the hair while adding shine and getting rid of frizz, thanks to its proprietary ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku Simply.

Then, Adir blow-dried her hair with a Denman flat brush, rounding the ends with a flat iron for an “accentuated sleek finish.” To complete the style, Adir mixed Virtue Un-Frizz Cream with Virtue Healing Oil and smoothed the combo throughout the top of the hair to eliminate any flyaways.