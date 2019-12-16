The leading ladies of the ‘Bombshell’ film – Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, & Nicole Kidman, slayed their press tour style for the movie & we rounded up their most gorgeous looks!

The highly anticipated new film, Bombshell, starring Margot Robbie, 29, Charlize Theron, 44, and Nicole Kidman, 52, officially hit theaters on December 13, and we rounded up all of the stunning press tour looks these ladies wore while promoting their movie. Since promoting the film, all three of the flawless blonde actresses have debuted a ton of gorgeous red carpet outfits and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above! One of our favorite looks came from Charlize at the premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in LA on Dec. 10, when she rocked an insanely plunging, black V-neck Christian Dior Fall 2019 Haute Couture mini dress that showed off ample cleavage and had a fringe-trimmed hemline. She accessorized her look with a Dior earring and rings from Retrouvai, EF Collection, and Delfina Delettrez.

That same night, Margot looked drop-dead when she arrived at the premiere wearing a stunning lavender Giambattista Valli Fall 2019 Haute Couture gown with off-the-shoulder straps. The flowy pleated gown featured a cinched-in waist with a massive flower attached to it, while the skirt of the gown flowed into a bubble skirt. Tousled beach waves and a deep pink lip completed her ethereal look.

Nicole, on the other hand, went with a totally different look when she rocked a Saint Laurent Spring 2020 suit featuring a bedazzled blazer completely covered in crystals, with skinny leg black trousers, a white button-down shirt, and a black tie. She accessorized her menswear look with diamond jewels and Stella Luna sandals. Nicole isn’t the only one to wear a suit during the press tour, in fact, Charlize rocked a lavender Givenchy Resort 2020 suit to The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in LA on Dec. 11.

Some of our other favorite looks from the ladies include Charlize’s black leather Alexander McQueen Resort 2020 midi dress, Margot’s long Chanel tweed coat, Nicole’s Loewe gown, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!