Serena Williams Carries Daughter Olympia, 2, During Sweet Family Outing At The Zoo — Pics

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian took their adorable daughter, Alexis Olympia, on a fun trip to the zoo in New Zealand, and the two-year-old looks like she’s having the time of her life in the sweet pics.

Serena Williams started the year on a high note, visiting New Zealand with her family while also preparing to take down Svetlana Kuznetsova at the WTA Classic. The tennis champion, 38, spent the day before the match relaxing and spending time with her mom, Oracene Price, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, 36, and their adorable two-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, at the Auckland Zoo. The happy family looked like they were having a total blast on their January 5 visit as they introduced their toddler to all the cute critters. Little Olympia, as you can see in the below photos, had the biggest smile on her face as she pointed at the animals and tried to get a closer look. She was so sweet in her bright pink dress and tiny sneakers, too! 

Serena and Alexis took Olympia, who they have said “loves animals,” to Auckland’s undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton’s, for a day of looking at tropical fish, stingrays, turtles, jellyfish, sharks, and even penguins. Apparently, according to paparazzi, poor Serena was so wiped out from travel, tennis practice, and sightseeing that she had to take a break and sit in Olympia’s stroller. The struggle is real. While the proud momma hasn’t shared any pics or videos from their New Zealand excursion (she’s kind of busy kicking butt on the tennis court), she likely will soon. Serena and Alexis are all about showing off their cute kid!

Most recently, Alexis showed off his adorable family in snaps from their November vacation to the Maldives. One photo that he posted to Instagram shows the trio lounging in bed together at the swanky Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, after a day of fun on the beach. The Reddit founder captioned the pic “My Why,” in honor of the two most important ladies in his life.

It’s not all vacation, of course. The family has so much fun with their daughter at home, too. Serena shared the sweetest video of Olympia doing chores, like washing the glass doors, at their house. She’s helping her parents so much already!