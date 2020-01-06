Lala Kent Cozies Up To Brad Pitt With Fiancé Randall Emmett At Golden Globes After-Party

Lala Kent’s night at the Golden Globes was extra special, not just because Randall Emmett’s movie was up for five awards. It’s because they got to celebrate with Brad Pitt!

Randall Emmett didn’t take home an award on January 5, but he and fiancée LaLa Kent totally won the Golden Globes. The Irishman producer, 48, who is set to marry the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, in April 2020, posted an epic photo from one of the Golden Globes after-parties starring himself, his lady, and… Brad Pitt! “Well, we didn’t win but amazing to be nominated! Also #bradpitt told me he loved @theirishmanfilm and saw it 3 Times. Amazing night every which way!! @aldenlola @martinscorsese_ @goldenglobes #2020.” How cool is that? All three look happy to be hanging out at the Netflix-hosted bash in the pic, and Lala is simply stunning in her plunging, metallic gown and choker.

Lala wasn’t at the awards ceremony, where her fiancé’s film, The Irishman, was up for five awards, including Best Director (Martin Scorsese), and Best Motion Picture — Drama. It ultimately lost to 1917. But she was supporting Randall from afar. Earlier that night, Lala told fans via her Instagram stories, “Today is a very important and special day for my dude and everybody who’s a part of The Irishman. It’s the Golden Globes and I’m so, so excited for him and everybody else,” Kent said, then explaining why she wasn’t at the ceremony. “I’ve been on edge lately. Every single event I’ve been to I’ve just been, like, angst. So I’m going to hit a meeting before I take on the rest of my day.” Lala has struggled with substance abuse; she celebrated one year of sobriety in October 2019.

Now that the Golden Globes (where Brad won Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, by the way) are over, it’s onward, hopefully, to the Oscars. Once awards season wraps, Lala and Randall are going to be busier than ever preparing for their wedding. The former SUR hostess told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November that Lisa Vanderpump will have a role in their big day!

“All I can tease is that [Lisa] will have my dog in tow,” Lala told us at the American Influencer Awards. Randall laughed at her blurting out that info, teasing her by saying that, “I just want to say she sucks at secrets! We don’t tell her anything, she’s on a need to know basis.”