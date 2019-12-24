Lala Kent Feels ‘Blessed’ To Be In A Good Place With Randall Emmett’s Ex After Ambyr Called Out ‘VPR’ Star

Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers ‘realized’ they’re ‘on the same page,’ after Randall Emmett’s ex slammed Lala for posting Ambyr’s kids on her Instagram Story.

Lala Kent, 29, and Ambyr Childers, 31, are not bringing bad blood into 2020. The ladies surprised fans after Lala received a Christmas present from Ambyr on Dec. 23, and the olive branch came in the form of a necklace from Ambyr’s jewelry company that showed “the symbol of sisterhood” based on Ambyr’s Native American roots, according to what Lala wrote on her Instagram Story. Lala and Ambyr appeared to be very far from having a “sisterhood” in August, when Ambyr put the Vanderpump Rules star on blast for sharing photos and videos to social media of her two daughters London, 9, and Rylee, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband and Lala’s future husband, Randall Emmett, 48. “Lala is such a sweetheart and she never wanted there to be any tension between herself and Ambyr. Lala knows she’s going to spend the rest of her life with Randall, meaning that comes with his kids and their mom, as well. She loves his kids with all her heart and never meant to upset Ambyr whatsoever,” a source now EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Lala and Ambyr were able to reach a truce thanks to a mutual goal, according to our insider. “It was really important to Lala to make amends with Ambyr and felt the holiday season and the new year was the perfect time to do that. The ladies made plans to talk things out and realized they were both on the same page, that they just want what’s best for the girls,” our source reveals. Lala has no intention of superseding Ambyr’s role in her daughters’ lives as well. “Lala knows she can never take the place of their mom and she just wants to give them all the love and support she can,” our source adds. “Lala truly appreciates that Ambyr and Randall allow her to share these special moments with their girls and she feels so blessed to be in a really good place with Ambyr now.”

Lala may even return the love with a special invitation, according to a second insider who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife! “Things went so well that Lala is now saying she might invite Ambyr to the wedding,” our second source reveals. Lala is tying the knot with Ambyr’s ex, Randall, in Miami in April of 2020, and “she wants the girls [Randall and Ambyr’s daughters] at the wedding and she feels like it could be good for them to have their mom there on that day.” There are multiple reasons why Ambyr’s presence at the wedding would only make the day more special for Lala. “Not only because it would send a great message to them that all the adults can get along but also because the day is going to be a crazy whirlwind, they could use Ambyr’s help with the girls,” our second source explains.

This invitation is still up in the air, though. “It’s just an idea right now but it’s something Lala is seriously considering,” our second source clarifies. For now, the insider says that Lala is just “so happy that she and Ambyr have bonded” and that “she wants them all to be a happy modern family.”

It’ll still require an adjustment period to see Lala and Ambyr on such good terms! Not too long ago in August, Ambyr took to her Instagram Story to share a harsh warning for Lala. “Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” Ambyr wrote alongside a photo of her daughter. The You star continued, “LaLa, I appreciate your love towards my children but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

This feud extends further beyond an Instagram shout-out, though. Lala started dating Randall in 2016, before the film producer finalized his divorce with Ambyr in Dec. 2017 (however, Randall and Ambyr had already separated in 2015). Ambyr appeared to call out Lala for this in April of 2018, when she took to Instagram and shared a now-deleted screenshot of texts that many fans believed came from Lala. “And I’m nothing like you. First I can hold on to a man. Secondly I have a job. And thirdly is never get engaged to someone 2 weeks after the ink is dry on my divorce papers,” one of the texts read, and Ambyr wrote in her caption, “Be kind to unkind people. They need it the most. Even the mistress.”