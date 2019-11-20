‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals Special Role Lisa Vanderpump Will Play In Her Wedding

We’re just 5 months away from Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s wedding, and the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star had another detail about the big day to share with HL — and it’s about Lisa Vanderpump!

Lala Kent’s wedding to Randall Emmett is just around the corner, and she’s getting too excited about it to keep any secrets! HollywoodLife caught up with the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, at the American Influencer Awards on November 18, where she spilled the tea about their guest list. Along with her co-star bridesmaids — Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Brittany Cartwright — Lala confirmed that the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast is invited to celebrate the big day in five months… except frenemies James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss. And when she means everybody, that definitely includes the boss lady, Lisa Vanderpump!

Not only will LVP be in the house, but she’ll play a special role in the ceremony. “All I can tease is that [Lisa] will have my dog in tow,” Lala told us EXCLUSIVELY. Lala’s fiancé laughed at her answer and joked that she had just spilled a major secret. “I just want to say she sucks at secrets! We don’t tell her anything, she’s on a need to know basis,” Randall joked in our red carpet interview. “We shouldn’t even tell her where the wedding is until an hour before!” After that, Lala didn’t provide more detail about Lisa’s wedding role, but we can’t imagine anyone more perfect to take care of Lala’s beloved pup than LVP herself!

Although James and Raquel aren’t coming to Lala and Randall’s wedding, everything is all good between them. The soon-to-be married couple had nothing but beautiful things to say about James during our interview. “He’s killing the game, I’m so proud of him!” she said. “He’s dry so he’s not drinking and he’s like a different human being. He DJ’d at Bravocon and killed it.”

Another interesting tidbit about Lala and Randall’s wedding (that she definitely wasn’t supposed to spill) — while she previously said that they were tying the knot in Miami, she mentioned that the nuptials are actually happening in Newport Beach, California! That’s just a little more than an hour away from home.