Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet 2020: See Sofia Carson & More Stars Arrive To The Show

Awards season has officially begun! The Golden Globes kicked things off in 2020, and the event was a star-studded affair, with the biggest stars in movie AND television hitting the red carpet.

The Golden Globe Awards honors the best of the best in movies and television from the last year, and there was a LOT to celebrate at the 2020 show on January 5. Before the awards were given out, though, the stars hit the red carpet to show off their glam and dapper looks! Some of the biggest names in the industry — including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and more — are nominated at this year’s show, so the red carpet was quite a star-studded event!

One of the first celebrities to arrive was Sofia Carson. The Disney Channel star looked like an absolute princess in her pink red carpet gown, which featured a feathered bodice and poofy, tulle skirt. She wore light pink lipstick to match the hue of the dress, and styled her hair in old Hollywood curls, to add elegance to the look. Pierce Brosnan was joined by his sons, Dylan and Paris, on the red carpet, and it’s a big night for the family, since the boys are serving as Golden Globe ambassadors at the show! Of course, there were plenty of other stars at the event, and you can click through the gallery above to check out all the arrivals. We’ll be updating all night long!

The most-nominated film at the 2020 Golden Globes is Marriage Story, which stars Scarlett and Adam Driver, with six nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which have five each. For television, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable top the list with four nominations each.

Click through the gallery above to check out all the biggest red carpet arrivals from the Golden Globe Awards! The show airs at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, with Ricky Gervais stepping in as host.