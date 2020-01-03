How To Declutter Your Wardrobe In The New Year, Like Kim Kardashian – Tips From Celeb Stylist

A new year means a fresh start & if your resolution is to get more organized then you’re in luck because celeb stylist, Wendy Pilch, shared her tips to declutter your wardrobe, EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife!

There’s no better feeling than starting fresh in the new year and what better way to start anew than by decluttering your wardrobe? Luckily, Wendy Pilch, celebrity stylist, and Co-Founder of Millie & Main, an online subscription styling program, shared her tips for cleaning out and organizing your closet with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. If there’s one person to look up to when it comes to organized closets, it’s without a doubt Kim Kardashian, 39, who recently showed off her massive closet, (which is more like a living room), on Instagram. Kim’s closet is perfectly lined with shelves containing her luxury bags and designer shoes, all color-coordinated and perfectly lined up against the wall. If you want your closet to look nearly as nice as Kim’s, Wendy shared her top tips for getting your wardrobe tidy.

“We find that the best way to attack closet cleanout is by working on your closet in small blocks of time or by addressing one season at a time. We have used our proven method with hundreds of clients to make it as painless as possible,” Wendy shared about her company, Millie & Main. The first step of getting organized is figuring out if you want to keep or toss your items, which is why Wendy created “STAC’D.” “STAC’D is an easy way for you to remember the steps to work in your closet. Focus only on items that can be worn in the current season.” When it comes to cleaning out your closet, Wendy said to ask yourself the below questions:

“- Does this make me feel good when I wear it?

– Does this fit me? If it was hemmed or taken in, could it fit me?

– Is this out of style? Have I worn it in the past year?

– Is this stained or too faded to continue wearing?

– Is this an item that I could wear during another season but not now?

“TIP: Look closely at the items in the far end of your closet. These are typically pieces that haven’t been worn in a while.”

The process of STAC’D entails five steps:

“1. STORE: Store all off-season pieces that cannot be used in this season.

2. TOSS: Pieces that are worn out, pilled, or have holes.

3. ALTER: Price the cost of hemming, tucking, and modifying pieces.

4. CONSIGN: Identify potential items that could be consigned.

5. DONATE: Donate anything that doesn’t fit or feels outdated and can’t be consigned.”

Once you’ve decided what to keep, toss, or donate, the next process is organizing the pieces you are going to keep into your wardrobe so that you can get dressed faster and easier, and Wendy suggests following her 1-8 System.

Follow these steps to organize your closet:

“1. TOPS: Organize by casual to dressy and then group by color.

2. BOTTOMS: Organize by pants and skirts and then casual to dressy.

*Tip: Hang your dressiest jeans*

3. DRESSES: Organize from casual to dressy and then by color.

4. OVERLAYERS: (cardigans, blazers, and light jackets): Organize from casual to dressy and then by color.

5. SHOES: Hang on door racks or in clear shoe boxes.

6. JEWELRY: Organize by type in a hanging jewelry organizer with clear pockets.

7. COATS: Move to another closet by and organize by rain, light-weight, and heavy-weight and then by color.

8. HANDBAGS: Organize by type of bag and then by color. If you have a shelf, you can line them up by shoulder bags—crossbody bags—clutches.”