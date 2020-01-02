Watch
North West, 6, Wishes Kim Kardashian’s Fans A Happy Holidays & New Year In Sweet New Video

Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest new video of North West spreading holiday cheer on Instagram. In the vid, North looks so grown up while wishing Kim’s fans a happy holiday and New year.

“Hi everyone, have a Happy Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a Happy New Year’s,” North West, 6, says in a sweet new video, which mom, Kim Kardashian, posted to her Instagram Story on Jan. 1. In a second video, North says, “Happy birthday, Wendy. Happy Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.” It’s unclear who the ‘Wendy’ is that North is speaking to, but Kim captioned the vid, “Look how cute I fund this in my phone! Norht leaving bday messages to my friends.” In the videos, North has her hair slicked back into adorable pigtails, and she’s wearing a black pajama set.

It’s great to see North in the holiday spirit, which certainly was not the case when the West family took their Christmas card photo earlier this year. Kim actually revealed that North had to be photoshopped into the card because she was “having a day” and refused to take the photo with the rest of the family. “The next day, she woke up, and was like, ‘Mommy, I really want to do the card,” Kim said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December. “Thank God the photographer was still in town. I called the photographer, had her come over.”

Then, on the night of the Kardashian Christmas Eve party, North came down with the stomach flu and was not feeling great. She still got dressed up and posed for photos with the family on the big night, but Kim revealed that the six-year-old “wasn’t feeling well” at all. Aw!

Luckily, Kim and Kanye gave North an epic Christmas surprise to help make her feel better on Christmas Day — she was gifted with Michael Jackson’s sequined jacket and the actual hat he wore for the “Smooth Criminal” music video! North is a huge fan of Michael Jackson, so this was the ultimate present that her parents could’ve given her. What a life!