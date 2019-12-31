During an outing to Color Me Mine in Calabasas, Penelope Disick showed off her sass by goofing around with paparazzi who were snapping photos of her and mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

Penelope Disick, 7, has gotten used to having paparazzi around at this point in her life, and she proved how comfortable she was with the cameras during an outing on Dec. 30. The seven-year-old went to Color Me Mine with her mom Kourtney Kardashian, brother Reign Disick, 5, and some friends, and the paparazzi were outside taking pics. Penelope ran ahead of the group and goofed off for the cameras, jumping up in the air and waving as photos were snapped.

In the pics, Penelope showed off the gap where her big front tooth used to be! Kourtney’s little girl lost her big tooth at the end of November, and of course, she got a fun visit from the tooth fairy, which Kourt documented on Instagram. Penelope and her siblings — she also has an older brother, Mason, who is 10 — have literally grown up right in front of our eyes, and losing that front tooth was certainly a major milestone to reach!

Meanwhile, Kourtney looked stunning in her head-to-toe leather outfit for the Color Me Mine trip. She wore brown leather pants, along with a matching, long jacket that reached her calves.

This family outing came as Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, jetted to Aspen for a New Year’s Eve trip. Last year, Kourtney and the kids were also on the Aspen trip, but it appears they’ll be celebrating the holiday separately this year. It’s already been quite a month of celebrations for the KarJenner crew, though — Mason, Reign, and cousin, Saint West, all celebrated birthdays, while the whole family got together for their annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. What a life!