Reign Disick got an assist from his big brother Mason when he had an impromptu dance party on his dad’s Instagram. This sibling duo is way too cute.

Reign Disick‘s got the moves! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s little one showed off his epic dance skills during a cute video on Scott’s Instagram, and it’s hard to beat that cuteness. Reign, 5, was assisted by his big brother, 10-year-old Mason Disick, who provided the soundtrack. “Dj mase drop that beat on him,” Scott captioned the sweet video of his son. In the clip, Reign is also paying tribute to his brother by wearing a glittery “Mase” chain over his white tee, that looks like he painted himself. Check out that gold skull necklace, too! LD’s fans are low key obsessed with the new video, and said so in the comments section.

Graffiti artist Alec Monopoly thought Reign’s moves were hilarious, commenting, “Hahaha yessss🔥🔥🔥.” One fan had the best suggestion: pull a Kris Jenner and get Reign on television asap. “Give him his own show 💙 and be his agent @letthelordbewithyou 💙 lovey has enough on her hands with that billionaire of hers 😂😂,” they wrote, referring to Kylie Jenner. They’re not lying. ” If you go drop the beat the little man’s gone drop the heat,” another fan wrote. Most of the comments were talking about how cute Reign is, and how much he looks like both Kourtney and Scott. Other suggestions included Kendall Jenner, and even Diplo.

Mason and Reign actually both just celebrated birthdays on December 13. Kourtney posted sweet tributes to her sons on Instagram for their big day, writing to Mason, “Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you.” For Reign, she wrote, “My silly baby is 5 years old today. Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes.”

Reign had an especially good birthday. Kourtney’s on-again boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, gifted him $600 Prada sneakers. Talk about a great present!