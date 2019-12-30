Watch
Hollywood Life

Reign Disick, 5, Shows Off His Sweet Dance Moves While Big Bro Mason, 10, DJs — Watch

Kourtney Kardashian Reign Mason Disick
MEGA
Scott Disick was seen leaving his hotel with his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in New York, NY. Pictured: Reign Disick,Scott Disick,Mason Disick Ref: SPL5028851 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Momager Kris Jenner gets her grandson Mason Disick an expensive looking Versace puffer jacket as they both go Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills with a bodyguard. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Mason Dash Disick BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with her three children and friends at Taverna Tony restaurant in Malibu. Little Penelope and Reign run to catch up with their mother Kourtney as she and Mason begin walking to their car after saying their goodbyes. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 26 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick,and his son mason see living the Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Scott Disick and Mason,Scott Disick Mason Ref: SPL1641494 020118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Reign Disick got an assist from his big brother Mason when he had an impromptu dance party on his dad’s Instagram. This sibling duo is way too cute.

Reign Disick‘s got the moves! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s little one showed off his epic dance skills during a cute video on Scott’s Instagram, and it’s hard to beat that cuteness. Reign, 5, was assisted by his big brother, 10-year-old Mason Disick, who provided the soundtrack. “Dj mase drop that beat on him,” Scott captioned the sweet video of his son. In the clip, Reign is also paying tribute to his brother by wearing a glittery “Mase” chain over his white tee, that looks like he painted himself. Check out that gold skull necklace, too! LD’s fans are low key obsessed with the new video, and said so in the comments section.

Graffiti artist Alec Monopoly thought Reign’s moves were hilarious, commenting, “Hahaha yessss🔥🔥🔥.” One fan had the best suggestion: pull a Kris Jenner and get Reign on television asap. “Give him his own show 💙 and be his agent @letthelordbewithyou  💙 lovey has enough on her hands with that billionaire of hers 😂😂,” they wrote, referring to Kylie Jenner. They’re not lying. ” If you go drop the beat the little man’s gone drop the heat,” another fan wrote. Most of the comments were talking about how cute Reign is, and how much he looks like both Kourtney and Scott. Other suggestions included Kendall Jenner, and even Diplo.

Mason and Reign actually both just celebrated birthdays on December 13. Kourtney posted sweet tributes to her sons on Instagram for their big day, writing to Mason, “Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you.” For Reign, she wrote, “My silly baby is 5 years old today. Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes.”

View this post on Instagram

Dj mase drop that beat on him.

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Reign had an especially good birthday. Kourtney’s on-again boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, gifted him $600 Prada sneakers. Talk about a great present!