Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Her Sons Mason, 10, & Reign, 5, On Their Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian
MEGA
Scott Disick was seen leaving his hotel with his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in New York, NY. Pictured: Reign Disick,Scott Disick,Mason Disick Ref: SPL5028851 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Momager Kris Jenner gets her grandson Mason Disick an expensive looking Versace puffer jacket as they both go Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills with a bodyguard. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Mason Dash Disick BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with her three children and friends at Taverna Tony restaurant in Malibu. Little Penelope and Reign run to catch up with their mother Kourtney as she and Mason begin walking to their car after saying their goodbyes. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 26 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick,and his son mason see living the Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Scott Disick and Mason,Scott Disick Mason Ref: SPL1641494 020118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Weekend Editor

Get the tissues! Kourtney Kardashian got quite emotional while sharing sweet birthday dedications to her sons Mason and Reign.

Category is… two in one day realness! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has the distinct honor of having two of her kids share the same birthday. Both Mason and Reign were born on December 13 which probably makes the Poosh‘s owner’s life either easier or harder depending on who is trying to get more attention out of her on their special day! Regardless the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was full of love when she shared separate dedications for her growing boys on Instagram. Kourtney posted about 10-year-old Mason first by uploading a photo of her eldest chilling in the backseat of their car alongside a heartwarming caption about him. “Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you.”

My turn! Reign was next where the mother/son team brought on the hysterics in a set of Instagram snaps of them making funny faces for the camera. “My silly baby is 5 years old today,” she wrote next to their hilarious collage. “Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes.”

Let’s not forget about their father Scott Disick, 36, who posted his own messages for his two sons on Instagram as well! “My little reign maker turns 5 today! Nothing better then this,” he gushed about Reign before pouring his heart out about Mason by penning, “It’s just me and my best friend. 10 years of the best love ever.”

Mason and Reign also received a ton of social media love from the KarJenner clan including Kourtney’s baby sister Kim Kardashian, 39. The KKW founder brought up her own son Saint, 4, in her bday tribute for Reign. “Thank you for being Saints best friend and always having his back! I love you more than you could ever imagine!!!!”

Reign might be getting a special present for both his birthday and the upcoming Christmas holiday. Kourtney posted a cute Instagram video on December 8 of him asking Santa Claus for a puppy and “lots of toys” with a little help from their Elf on a Shelf!