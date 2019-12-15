Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Her Sons Mason, 10, & Reign, 5, On Their Birthday

Get the tissues! Kourtney Kardashian got quite emotional while sharing sweet birthday dedications to her sons Mason and Reign.

Category is… two in one day realness! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has the distinct honor of having two of her kids share the same birthday. Both Mason and Reign were born on December 13 which probably makes the Poosh‘s owner’s life either easier or harder depending on who is trying to get more attention out of her on their special day! Regardless the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was full of love when she shared separate dedications for her growing boys on Instagram. Kourtney posted about 10-year-old Mason first by uploading a photo of her eldest chilling in the backseat of their car alongside a heartwarming caption about him. “Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you.”

My turn! Reign was next where the mother/son team brought on the hysterics in a set of Instagram snaps of them making funny faces for the camera. “My silly baby is 5 years old today,” she wrote next to their hilarious collage. “Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes.”

Let’s not forget about their father Scott Disick, 36, who posted his own messages for his two sons on Instagram as well! “My little reign maker turns 5 today! Nothing better then this,” he gushed about Reign before pouring his heart out about Mason by penning, “It’s just me and my best friend. 10 years of the best love ever.”

Mason and Reign also received a ton of social media love from the KarJenner clan including Kourtney’s baby sister Kim Kardashian, 39. The KKW founder brought up her own son Saint, 4, in her bday tribute for Reign. “Thank you for being Saints best friend and always having his back! I love you more than you could ever imagine!!!!”

Reign might be getting a special present for both his birthday and the upcoming Christmas holiday. Kourtney posted a cute Instagram video on December 8 of him asking Santa Claus for a puppy and “lots of toys” with a little help from their Elf on a Shelf!