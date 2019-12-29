Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Daughter Emme, 11, While Shopping With Fiance Alex Rodriguez

New year, new house? Jennifer Lopez was seen furniture shopping at home goods store on Dec. 28 along fiancee Alex Rodriguez and adorable daughter Emme, 11!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, are a sight to behold no matter where they’re going! The sexy couple — along with Jen’s adorable daughter Emme, 11 — were spotted loading up on some home goods in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 29! The couple were spotted walking along the aisles as Jen pointed out various items to her fiancee and daughter, perhaps for an upcoming home refresh. The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer was bundled up in a cozy Cowichan-inspired sweater with a gray, blue and white pattern — perfect for the Christmas break — a fitted gray turtleneck and a cropped pair of loose jeans! She finished her look with a lace-up pair of cream boots, a futuristic pair of sunglasses and her signature silver hoop earrings.

Emme was looking so much like her mom, and we couldn’t get over how sweet they looked holding hands outside the store! The 11-year-old was cozy and stylish as she sported a sleeveless black jumper with tie straps, a fuzzy cream turtleneck and casual converse sneakers! She rocked one of her mom’s go-to hairstyles for the Saturday stroll, throwing her curly brown locks into a casual top bun. Emme also appeared to be getting into the shopping spirit, pointing out several items to her mom as they shopped around!

Jen’s fiancee Alex rounded out the group, hanging onto two San Pellegrino water bottles as he followed his gorgeous fiancee and her daughter around the boutique. A-Rod was casual and stylish in a olive green bomber jacket and button up shirt paired with jeans and a brown leather belt. At one point, he seemed to be looking at tapestries.

The family outing comes days after they celebrated Christmas in the cutest matching pyjamas! Jen posted a romantic photo to her Instagram on Dec. 25, and we could not get over how in love they looked as they shared a sweet kiss. “Don’t need no mistletoe,” she wrote as her caption. “Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever.” We’re glad to see the couple enjoy some downtime, as the new year is likely to be busy for both — especially for Jen as she prepares for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira!