Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Rock Matching PJs & Share Sweet Kiss In Front Of Their Christmas Tree

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez didn’t ‘need no mistletoe’ in their adorable Instagram snap, which featured the couple wearing matching flannel PJs as they shared a Christmas kiss!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, were positively smitten on Christmas Day, as the Hustlers star shared a festive and flirty snap to her Instagram on Dec. 25. In the pic, J. Lo and A-Rod wore matching red and black flannel pajamas in front of their gorgeous, lush Christmas tree, decorated with red ornaments and flowers. It was the perfect backdrop for the couple’s sweet smooch and J. Lo was totally in the holiday spirit to celebrate! “Don’t need no mistletoe,” she began the caption to her post. “Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever.”

It really has been a ‘beautiful holiday’ for J. Lo, but even she has found time to maintain her busy schedule as 2020 gets closer! On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the “Jenny From The Block” singer found some time to squeeze in a quick trip to the gym before the holiday festivities began. J. Lo looked incredibly festive and fit, donning a skin tight red ensemble on her way to workout. She wore a red sports bra and leggings with white trainers and pulled her hair up in a bun, flaunting her incredibly toned arms in the process!

Of course, for someone like J. Lo, there’s rarely ever a day off, especially when considering she is prepping for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2. And preparations are already underway. On Dec. 21, A-Rod gave fans a glimpse at what’s in store come February, sharing a video of rehearsals for the big performance. In the clip, Jennifer stood and smiled among a large group of young girls who looked like they could be dancers. After Alex, who filmed the preview, panned the camera towards them, they all happily scream for a treat. “All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals. What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?” the former New York Yankees player captioned the video. If the clip was any indication, J. Lo’s performance with Shakira is going to be a sweet treat for fans!

Although there’s so much for the star to look forward to in 2020, J. Lo really had an incredible 2019. The multi-hyphenate talent has earned incredible acclaim and a number of awards’ recognition for her work in Hustlers and could very well earn her first Oscar nomination in the coming weeks! She also had a slew of personal celebrations, including her March engagement to A-Rod and her 50th birthday. It’s pretty clear, nothing is slowing down this star, and fans cannot wait to see her take on 2020.