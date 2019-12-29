Channing Tatum Spotted Out For The 1st Time Since Split From Girlfriend Of 1-Year Jessie J

Channing Tatum was spotted flying out of Los Angeles for a Christmas getaway only a month after splitting with Jessie J.

Channing Tatum, 39, is getting away for the holidays! The actor was spotted arriving at Los Angeles airpot on Christmas Day only a month after his split from girlfriend of one year Jessie J, 31. Rocking a long sleeved white graphic t-shirt and San Francisco Giants baseball cap, Channing looked cool and calm as he exited a vehicle before entering the airport. He threw on a black puffer jacket on to keep warm, suggesting perhaps he was heading to a cool destination! The sighting marks the first since his break-up.

The Magic Mike star and Jessie began reportedly ended their relationship in November, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. “They broke up about a month ago,” a source told the magazine on Dec. 19, adding that the couple’s busy schedules also played a role. “They are still really close and still good friends.” The actor and the British pop star were first linked in 2018, making things official in October — only seven months after he confirmed his divorce from Jenna Dewan, 39, after nine years of marriage.

Though Channing and Jesse were only dating for a year, it seems like the break-up has been fairly amicable: shortly after the break-up, she commented on one of his Instagram posts promoting a Magic Mike tour in Australia. “I wanted it to cut to you doing ‘Pony’ at the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan…”, Jessie hilariously wrote, referencing Ginuwine‘s iconic hit, adding a frown emoji! “Their relationship had simply run its course but several friends haven’t given up on the fact that they might still get back together at some point,” a source added later to HollywoodLife. “They definitely have chemistry and there still appears to be flirtations going on between them. Only time will tell but there’s no hard feelings on either side.”

Jessie herself shared a fairly cryptic message on her own Instagram story, seemingly referencing the pairs’ split. “Delayed emotions are…well…not so fun,” she posted, in a barely readable font. Her feelings appear to be all over the map on social media lately, as she also wrote that she has changed into a “diva, total b**ch and a nightmare” almost immediately after news of the break-up went public, followed up with posts about feeling “happy.”

Jessie and Channing were last spotted in public in October, as the “Price Tag” singer posted an adorable pic of the two in front of a Ferris wheel, along with another on a bike ride.