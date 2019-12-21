Channing Tatum & Jessie J: The Real Reason For Their Split & Why They ‘Might Get Back Together’

Channing Tatum and Jessie J shocked fans with the news of their split after dating for over a year and now we’re learning exactly what went wrong and whether or not there’s a chance they’ll ever get back together.

Channing Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, are no longer a couple as far as a month ago, but they didn’t walk away from each other with any hard feelings. In fact, their split wasn’t the result of anything bad either of them did and their friends seem to think there may even be a chance they could eventually reconcile. “Channing and Jenna [Dewan]’s divorce had nothing to do with his split from Jessie,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their relationship had simply run its course but several friends haven’t given up on the fact that they might still get back together at some point. They definitely have chemistry and there still appears to be flirtations going on between them. Only time will tell but there’s no hard feelings on either side.”