Demi Lovato & Austin Wilson: Why Friends Were ‘Shocked’ By Their Sudden Split

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson seemed to be happier than ever, posting sexy photos on Instagram and a Disneyland date just days before splitting!

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson‘s break-up may have been surprising to her fans, but the split was even more shocking to her close friends! “Some of Demi’s friends were really surprised by her split from Austin and they didn’t see it coming,” a source close to the 27-year-old actress reveals. “They had spent Thanksgiving with Demi who brought Austin along and thought they seemed so happy together. Demi appeared to have gotten along with him so well and her friends definitely saw a spark between them so they couldn’t believe when they heard the news of their breakup.”

The former Disney star and Austin, 25, seemed fairly hot and heavy after going public with their romance on Nov. 13! Demi shared a steamy mirror selfie of the two — captioned “my love” — which shows Austin kissing her on the cheek and embracing her. “Everyone was all in for this relationship that Demi had with Austin and they loved seeing it turn into something they all her friends thought was very special,” a second insider adds. “Demi never let on that there was trouble and some think they might even get back together. But to say it was a surprise that they broke up, especially around the holidays was definitely a shock.”

Shortly after making things Instagram official, Demi was spotted hiking in Los Angeles with her new man on Nov. 17 and also hit up Disneyland just a few short weeks later. While Demi didn’t confirm how she met Austin — who is a model — it seems they were both mourning the loss of their mutual friend, Thomas, who passed after losing his battle with addiction. The pair seemed to be moving at a rapid pace, as they were also seen posing in a super sexy photoshoot for professional photographer Angelo Kritikos. In the photos, Demi was seen holding a rose as she posed alongside Austin in a black bra, and they looked absolutely gorgeous. Both re-posted images on their IGs, with Austin even referring to his leading lady as “Hot AF.” The photos were deleted from their accounts shortly after posting, leading fans to believe something had gone awry.

Demi confirmed then surprising split to a fan via direct message only a day later, writing “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers,” and asking fans not to “go after” Austin because he’s a “good guy.” Shortly after, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was doing “just fine” since the split and that she didn’t consider the relationship “serious.”