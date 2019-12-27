Apple Martin, 15, Looks Exactly Like Mom Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, While Hitting The Slopes In Aspen

We’re having flashbacks to ‘Emma.’ Apple Martin looked like a young Gwyneth Paltrow while skiing alongside her famous mom in Aspen, amid a vacation with Apple’s brother Moses and her dad Chris Martin.

We couldn’t help but think of Gwyneth Paltrow circa 1996 when she starred in the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, after seeing this photo of Apple Martin! Gwyneth’s 15-year-old daughter looked like the spitting image of her mother in the ’90s while skiing during her family vacation in Aspen, CO on Dec. 27. Her blonde hair was slicked back, just like how Gwyneth often styles her own hair, and the teen also shared her mom’s chic sense of style while gliding on the slopes in an over $2000 white ski jacket from Moncler.

Apple’s black tee and pants matched the all-black outfit on Gwyneth, who was also strapped into a pair of skis! However, the Iron Man actress went more incognito on the slopes, since her face was covered with ski goggles and a mask. Gwyneth opted for an all-black ensemble, including a fur-trimmed parka, as she skiied. GP has been vocal over the years about her love of skincare products, even inspiring her to launch her very own line under Goop! We’re going to guess her routine has inspired mini-me Apple, because the teen had an absolutely flawless complexion as she showed off her dewy skin!

Apple and Gwyneth are vacationing in Colordo’s No. 1 ski destination with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 42 — Apple’s dad and Gwyneth’s ex-husband — in addition to Moses Martin, 13, who is Apple’s brother and Gwyneth’s son. Joining them is Gwyneth’s new husband, Scream Queens co-creator Brad Falchuk, 48, and Chris’ girlfriend, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 30! In addition to reuniting for this family vacation, Chris and Gwyneth proved there’s nothing but amicable relations between them after the exes were photographed together in skis on Dec. 23.

The sighting comes only a day after Gwyneth debuted her brand new series Goop Your Bar Cart with BFF Kate Hudson, 40! In the hilarious twelve minute video, the dup kept the laughs coming as they whipped up two of their favorite cocktails: a classic olive and artichoke martini along with a dessert worthy cocoa! The video also featured a cameo by Kate’s big brother Oliver Hudson, 43, who teased his little sis about her love of cocktails.