Gwyneth Paltrow Shares New Photo Of Look-Alike Daughter, Apple, To Celebrate Teen’s 15 Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter is 15! To celebrate Apple Martin’s birthday, her mom shared a rare photo of the teenager on Instagram.

Apple Martin is another year older! Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s daughter turned 15 on May 14, so her mom celebrated by sharing a rare social media shout-out for her. The Avengers: Endgame star took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of the teenager smiling while biting down on the stem of a pink rose. The next slide included a screenshot of text messages regarding “options of apple approved birthday posts.” Gwyneth thanked her look-alike daughter for the choices, adding, “Don’t need to break the old Internet again, now do we?” to which Apple responded, “Yeah let’s not.”

But the photos wouldn’t be complete without a sweet caption. “Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin I will never be able to put into words how much I love you,” Gwyneth wrote. “You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!”

Gwyneth’s husband and Apple’s step-father Brad Falchuk also chimed in with some birthday wishes. “Happy, happy birthday. World’s best bonus daughter,” he commented on his wife’s post. Other celebrities also shared heartfelt comments for Apple, which TBH, is a pretty great 15th b’day present. Selma Blair said “Happy birthday” with three yellow heart emojis and Paris Hilton commented, “Beauty” with a double pink heart emoji. Courtney Love added, “That is the pretties girl I’ve ever seen other than my frances . What a beauty . So lucky to have each other.” Happy birthday, Apple!