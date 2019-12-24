Reese Witherspoon, 43, & Daughter Ava Phillippe, 20, Look Like Twins With Matching Red Lips

Reese Witherspoon & daughter, Ava Phillippe look like identical twins in a gorgeous new selfie where they’re both rocking bright red lipstick for the holidays!

It’s no secret that Reese Witherspoon, 43, and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, 20, look similar, however, they look more alike than ever in a new selfie Reese posted to Instagram. Reese posted a photo of her and Ava both rocking bright red lipstick with the caption, “Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she’s my only daughter but still)” In the photo, Reese and Ava both have their bright blonde hair down while Reese rocked beach waves, Ava kept her hair straight. Not only are they both rocking matching red lips, but they’re also both wearing black shirts, which makes them look even more alike.

This is certainly not the first time the mother-daughter-duo has looked twins, in fact, they look so similar, that Ava looks exactly like Reese did when she played Annette in the hit 1999 film, Cruel Intentions. Reese was only 23 years old when the film came out and she still manages to look the exact same.

When Reese and Ava both had their hair cut short, they looked even more identical, but no matter what their hair lengths are, these two look more like twins than any other mother-daughter lookalikes.

From their red lip selfie to their lunch outing in casual outfits and sunglasses, there have been so many times where they’ve looked like twins and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the pics!