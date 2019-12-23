Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Is Nearly As Tall As Mom Angelina On Pre-Christmas Shopping Trip

Angelina Jolie spent some quality time with her daughters, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, on Dec. 22, and the girls looked SO grown up on the family outing.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, has grown up right in front of our eyes, and based on these new photos, it looks like she recently had a major growth spurt! The middle child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was photographed out with her mom and sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, on Dec. 22. The trio did some shopping in Los Angeles, and were all smiles as they made their way to the shops. Shiloh towered over her older sister, and was almost as tall as her famous mom, who was wearing heels.

Shiloh looked cool and casual on the outing, rocking a pair of long black shorts, along with a gray sweatshirt and sneakers. Meanwhile, Angelina stunned in a white blouse and black skirt skirt, which she paired with a light, black blazer, and Zahara looked chic in her dark jeans and black sweater with shoulder cutouts. Shiloh and Zahara also held Starbucks cups in their hands as they enjoyed warm winter drinks.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Angie and the kids are in L.A. for the holidays so that the children can split their time with her and Brad for Christmas. After the holidays, Brad will be extremely busy on an award season run for his movie, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, so this will be a nice bonding time for himself and the kids!

While Angelina is often photographed out and about with members of her and Brad’s brood (they have six kids in total), Brad is much more private about his time spent with the children. In fact, he has yet to be photographed with the kids since splitting from Angie in Sept. 2016.